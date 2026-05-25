Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Technologie-Metall mit +90 %: Ist Indium der nächste KI-Boom, den der Markt noch nicht entdeckt hat?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWU5 | ISIN: CA9899303007 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZTEST ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZTEST ELECTRONICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.05.2026 13:38 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZTEST Electronics Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Q3 Results with 13.9% Year Over Year Revenue Growth

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTCID:ZTSTF) is pleased to announce Fiscal 2026 Q3 revenues of $2,339,624, an increase of 13.9 % from the same period last year, with net income increasing over 46% to $376,288.

Enhancing the revenue growth, the Company also accomplished a notable gain of more than 25% in gross margins, climbing to $1,044,552 from $833,532 in Q3 2025.

The Company continues to generate positive cash flows from operations and has added $1,230,110 (24.6%) to working capital, and $1,133,185 (19.3%) to capital under management since the start of the fiscal year.

Net income for the quarter was $376,288, and for the nine-month period was $1,039,155, representing improvements of almost 47% and 32% respectively, when compared to March 2025.

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Mar 31
2026

Mar 31
2025

Revenue

2,340

2,105

Gross Margin

1,045

833

EBITDA

618

424

Net Income

376

256

Basic Net Income Per Share

0.010

0.007

Operating Cash Flow

532

392

As at


(in thousands of dollars)

Mar 31
2026

Mar 31
2025

Cash

4,977

3,867

Working Capital

6,238

4,648

Long-Term Debt

6

73

Shareholders' Equity

6,990

5,550

CEO Steve Smith, commented, "We are pleased that the Company has negotiated a new five-year lease extension, commencing April 1, 2026, realizing very favorable lease payments, relative to prevailing market rates. Management believes the facility provides sufficient capacity to accommodate significant future production growth, although there can be no assurance that such growth will occur, without imposing meaningful space constraints.

We are encouraged by the continued momentum in our business, with strong year-over-year growth in revenue and earnings, demonstrating the strength of our customer relationships and the resilience of our operating model."

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ztest-electronics-inc.-announces-fiscal-2026-q3-results-with-13.9-1170285

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.