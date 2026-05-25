Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi" or the "Company") today announced that Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. ("CCML"), WonderFi's wholly-owned subsidiary, received regulatory approval from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") for Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HOOD) ("Robinhood") previously announced acquisition of WonderFi pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "CIRO Approval"). The CIRO Approval was received on May 20, 2026.

The Arrangement was approved by the Company's securityholders at a special meeting held on July 17, 2025, and the Company obtained a final order in respect of the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 21, 2025. Following receipt of the CIRO Approval, no further regulatory approvals are required in connection with the Arrangement.

WonderFi and Robinhood expect the Arrangement to close on or about June 1, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is provided in the management information circular of the Company dated June 13, 2025 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Arrangement and the Company's subsequent related news releases, all of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on WonderFi's website at https://www.wonder.fi/investors.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

WonderFi's regulated trading platforms are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining registrations. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and Bitcoin.ca.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated closing of the Arrangement.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that none of the risks identified below materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business and other expectations and assumptions concerning the Arrangement. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but are not limited to: the risk that the parties are unable to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions for the completion of the Arrangement, and the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated. A more comprehensive description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi or the Arrangement are set out in the Company's management information circular dated June 13, 2025, and its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis and financial statements, which are available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and the Company's future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298714

Source: WonderFi Technologies Inc.