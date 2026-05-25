Cloud-Clone Corp.: Cloud-Clone Laboratory Animal Center Behavioral Testing Platform Provides One-stop Solutions for Global Clients

KATY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / Whether a mouse behaves with curious exploration or fearful withdrawal in an unfamiliar environment, and whether it finds its way out of a complex maze relying on memory or walks randomly-these seemingly simple behavioral choices precisely reflect the cognitive function, emotional state and motor ability of laboratory animals. They also serve as a key entry point for analyzing life phenomena and advancing neuroscience research and new drug research and development.



Faced with the industry's urgent demand for accurate behavioral data, Cloud-Clone Corp. (Cloud-Clone) has devoted itself to building a one-stop, high-throughput and intelligent animal behavioral experiment platform. It empowers life science research and innovative drug R&D with professional technologies, and provides high-level technical support for the high-quality development of the industry.

Entering the Cloud-Clone Laboratory Animal Behavioral Center, the first strict line of defense is the SPF-grade animal barrier system. It fully isolates external pollution and ensures the health status of laboratory animals as well as the accuracy and repeatability of experimental data, which is also one of the core foundations for the platform's industry recognition. Behind the barrier system lies a technologically advanced "behavioral matrix" operating in an orderly manner. Dozens of professional devices including the open field test chamber, elevated plus maze, forced swimming apparatus, shuttle box and three-chamber social interaction experiment equipment work collaboratively to build a comprehensive multi-dimensional evaluation system covering neurological function, mental emotion, motor coordination and social behavior, meeting the core needs of different research scenarios and drug R&D stages.

Figure 1 Real Scene of Cloud-Clone SPF-level Animal Experiment Platform

Precisely Meeting Core Demands and Building a Full-dimensional Professional Evaluation System

With two decades of deep cultivation in the life science sector, Cloud-Clone abandons the extensive model of simple equipment stacking, and has established a professional behavioral evaluation system covering four core fields. It provides full-process services from model construction to data analysis to facilitate the efficient transformation of research achievements. Its professional capabilities have been verified by numerous cases. The company has established stable cooperation with many top research institutions, universities and hospitals including Wuhan University, Lanzhou University, Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, becoming a trusted partner for domestic researchers.

In terms of learning and memory research, the platform integrates multiple classic models such as the Morris water maze, Y-maze and novel object recognition. It accurately quantifies the learning, memory and cognitive abilities of laboratory animals, and scientifically evaluates the improvement effects of candidate drugs on neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease. It provides key evidence for revealing potential therapeutic mechanisms of diseases and advancing drug research and development.

For anxiety and depression research, relying on mature paradigms including the open field test, elevated plus maze, light-dark box test, tail suspension test and forced swimming test, the platform systematically screens the activity of target compounds. It can shorten the early research and development cycle of new drugs by more than 30%, helping pharmaceutical enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency.

The motor coordination function evaluation adopts equipment such as the rotarod apparatus, grip strength tester, treadmill and balance beam. It evaluates animal motor function from multiple dimensions including balance ability, fine motor control and muscle strength, providing stable and reliable data support for nervous system injury research and drug evaluation.

In addition, the three-chamber social interaction experiment combined with emotional valence analysis can accurately quantify animals' social abilities and identify social disorder phenotypes, making up for the shortcomings of manual observation in researches on autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Figure 2 Equipment of Cloud-Clone Laboratory Animal Behavioral Platform

Behavioral Testing: A Core Tool for New Drug R&D to Consolidate the Safety Barrier of R&D

At present, the complexity of drug research and development for central nervous system (CNS) diseases continues to rise. As a key link connecting molecular level and overall efficacy evaluation, behavioral testing plays an irreplaceable role and constitutes Cloud-Clone's core competitiveness in the industry. Compared with traditional molecular or cellular level detection, behavioral testing directly observes the overall response of organisms, effectively bridging the cognitive gap between laboratory data and clinical efficacy, and providing indispensable functional verification basis for the screening of candidate drugs for central nervous system diseases. This is the key reason why behavioral testing has become a core link in new drug research and development.

In safety pharmacology evaluation, Cloud-Clone strictly complies with international standards. Supported by the Functional Observational Battery (FOB), Irwin test and standardized operating procedures (SOP), it systematically evaluates the neurological and motor status of animals, enables the detection of potential adverse drug reactions in the preclinical stage, reduces subsequent R&D risks by 40%, and provides comprehensive protection for the whole process of drug research and development.

Figure 3 Cloud-Clone technicians are recording mouse behavior

Standardization + Intelligence: Cloud-Clone Behavioral Platform Safeguards Global Precision Scientific Research

With the growing demand for the treatment of neurological diseases, professional, compliant, accurate and efficient technical platforms have become an important guarantee for the successful launch of innovative drugs. Adhering to the core tenet of "authority, precision and verifiability", Cloud-Clone strives to build a behavioral platform featuring both standardization and intelligence to ensure the reliability, repeatability and scientificity of experimental data, and fully meet the core demands of global scientific research and pharmaceutical enterprises.

The platform has established sound SOPs and scientific data analysis models. Every link from experimental design and animal feeding to data collection, filing and review is strictly standardized, ensuring the reliability, repeatability and scientificity of experimental data from the source. Meanwhile, the platform has successfully realized the transformation from "observing behaviors" to "interpreting data". It can accurately identify animal stereotyped behaviors and subtle facial expressions with an identification accuracy of over 85%, greatly reducing labor costs and improving scientific research efficiency and data accuracy.

As the core of Cloud-Clone's small animal experimental services, the behavioral testing center provides one-stop solutions for global clients. From disease research of domestic scientific research institutions to new drug screening of international pharmaceutical enterprises, it always empowers scientific research with standardized services and accurate data. Cloud-Clone values the significance of every laboratory animal, upholds the original aspiration of scientific research, and facilitates breakthroughs in life science and the high-quality development of new drug research and development.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine assay kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

For more information about Cloud-Clone Corp, visit www.cloud-clone.com.

CLOUD-CLONE CORP.(CCC)

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SOURCE: Cloud-Clone Corp. (CCC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/cloud-clone-laboratory-animal-center-behavioral-testing-platform-provides-one-stop-so-1170286