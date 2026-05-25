Spain and Portugal experienced a historic blackout caused not by cyberattacks or renewables alone, but by a fast-moving overvoltage event that exposed weaknesses in voltage control, grid coordination, and legacy operating practices in a renewable-heavy power system. Investigations concluded the outage was multifactorial, prompting Spain and Portugal to reform voltage-control rules, expand grid resilience measures, and accelerate deployment of batteries, grid-forming technologies, and renewable-based voltage support to stabilize future electricity networks.At 12:33 CEST on April 28, 2025, an outage ...

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