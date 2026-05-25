Hohhot, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - From May 17 to 19, 2026, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, proudly hosted the China main venue event for International Museum Day, centered around the theme "Museum: A Bridge Connecting the World." Situated at the eastern gateway of the Grassland Silk Road and a key point along the Ancient Tea Horse Road, Hohhot has long served as a vital commercial and cultural crossroads linking the grasslands with China's Central Plains, as well as connecting China with Russia, Mongolia, and the broader Eurasian region. Historically a hub for East-West cultural exchange, Hohhot continues to play a significant role as a northern gateway in China's opening-up strategy. By hosting this prestigious national cultural event, China reaffirms its commitment to fostering intercultural dialogue through museums, enhancing the sense of shared identity among the Chinese people, and promoting mutual learning and exchange between China and the international community.





May 18, the opening ceremony of the main venue was held at the Inner Mongolia Museum, attracting a large gathering of people from all walks of life with enthusiastic responses. Photo by Zhang Zihe



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/298545_figure1.jpg

The event was jointly organized by the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the People's Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. It brought together over 500 participants, including leaders from the museum and cultural heritage sectors, experts, scholars, and international guests, to explore innovative directions for museum development.

In recent years, Hohhot's museum sector has experienced rapid growth, marked by continuous enhancements in public cultural service capabilities. The city has established a well-planned and distinctive museum system. The Hohhot Museum has pioneered a "one main museum with six branches" model, integrating premier institutions such as the Zhaojun Museum and the General's Yamen. This approach has enabled the city to consistently present high-quality exhibitions, positioning museums as vital platforms for showcasing the cultural exchanges and integration among diverse ethnic groups, as well as promoting China's rich traditional heritage.

The opening ceremony on May 18 at the Inner Mongolia Museum highlighted China's museum achievements since the 14th Five-Year Plan, shared key cultural heritage updates, and emphasized museums' role as bridges connecting history and the present, China and the world, and the hearts of all ethnic communities.

During the event, three major exhibitions were launched simultaneously. The Heaven and Earth in Harmony: Exhibition of Ancient Chinese Music Culture, the Rivers and Mountains Shining: The Historical and Cultural Display of Hohhot, and the Radiance of Gold and Jade: Colorful China. Featuring nearly 300 exquisite bronze, gold, jade, and stone artifacts from numerous cultural institutions nationwide, these exhibitions span 8,000 years of heritage and vividly illustrate the rich diversity and unity of Chinese civilization, as well as the history of ethnic integration and coexistence.





One of the exhibits in the Radiance of Gold and Jade: Colorful China temporary exhibition hall at the Inner Mongolia Museum



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/298545_figure2.jpg

Alongside the exhibitions, main and youth forums convened domestic and international experts and scholars to engage in in-depth discussions on industry development, international collaboration, and related topics, infusing fresh insights and youthful enthusiasm into the ongoing advancement of museums. On the evening of the 18th, the "Museum Night" immersive performance debuted at Dazhao Square, blending ethnic art, intangible cultural heritage skills, and light and shadow effects to vividly showcase the captivating fusion of the three major cultures of the grasslands, the Yellow River, and the Great Wall.

Building on the momentum of the main event, Hohhot also launched the 2026 "Museum Season," featuring a series of exhibitions, educational tours, and cultural tourism routes extending through the National Day holiday. This initiative fosters deeper integration between cultural heritage and the tourism industry, making cultural treasures more accessible to the public.

From its historic role as a hub on the Grassland Silk Road to its current status as a platform for civilizational dialogue, Hohhot's high-caliber cultural offerings showcase the unique qualities and openness of Chinese civilization. The city's museums truly serve as enduring bridges connecting China with the world and facilitating meaningful global exchanges.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298545

Source: Media OutReach