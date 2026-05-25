The European Commission has awarded €400 million ($465.7 million) to 65 industrial heat decarbonization projects across 10 European countries in its first Innovation Fund heat auction, targeting electrification and renewable heat technologies in energy-intensive industries.The European Commission has selected 65 projects across 10 European countries to receive a combined €400 million in grants under the Innovation Fund's first industrial heat auction. The scheme is designed to accelerate the deployment of electrified and renewable heat technologies in energy-intensive industries. The selected ...

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