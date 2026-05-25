Jelvix Earns Silver Stevie Award for Wealth Management Innovation

Jelvix wins the Silver Stevie Award at the 2026 American Business Awards for engineering an innovative wealth management platform with zero-tolerance data validation.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / The 2026 American Business Awards has honored Jelvix in the "Achievement in Technology Innovation" category. This prestigious silver-level recognition highlights the company's expertise in developing a highly specialized digital wealth management platform tailored to the complex U.S. Home Equity Investments market.

The platform was developed to address the need to consolidate data from multiple sources while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and auditability for wealth management companies.

Jelvix handled custom enterprise software development for the project, delivering a centralized platform that provides multi-family office leaders with a consolidated, accurate picture of their portfolio's performance, regardless of the number or complexity of holdings. The system was designed from the ground up to eliminate fragmented workflows and establish a single source of truth for high-net-worth portfolio data.

"The wealth management industry is at a stage where it needs more than just spreadsheets and manual reviews to manage its high-net-worth clients' portfolios. What's needed now are systems that will consolidate disparate information and help people have confidence in the numbers they review on a daily basis. This award proves that the market seeks solutions founded on clarity and accountability," says Oleksandr Andrieiev, CEO of Jelvix.

To separate the platform from readily available counterparts, Jelvix engineered two unique features that solve core industry challenges: a dual-layer valuation process that supports independent third-party verification to guarantee asset transparency, and a validation-first, zero-tolerance approach to data import that completely eliminates human error during data ingestion.

By providing comprehensive SaaS development services, Jelvix covered every layer of the platform: from secure multi-tenant architecture and robust data pipelines to front-end reporting dashboards. The result is an institutional-grade system built specifically to meet the strict compliance requirements and flawless data-integrity standards required by modern wealth management clients.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards recognize workplace achievements through nine global business awards programs, including the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. The competitions get more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in over 70 countries. The awards recognize achievements by companies, teams, and professionals worldwide. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Jelvix

Jelvix is a worldwide technical partner providing software development services to industry leaders and emerging enterprises. The company is known for its custom software engineering services, Big Data technologies, and artificial intelligence-based solutions in healthcare, finance, real estate, insurance, and logistics sectors. Jelvix serves as a long-term partner dealing with complicated engineering tasks and delivering systems built to perform well beyond launch.



Additional details about the project and the technical implementation are available on the official Jelvix news page.

Contact Information

Tel.: +1 240 507 54 71

email: hello@jelvix.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/jelvix

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JelvixCompany

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Jelvix

SOURCE: Jelvix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jelvix-earns-silver-stevie-award-for-wealth-management-innovatio-1168202