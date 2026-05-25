Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Technologie-Metall mit +90 %: Ist Indium der nächste KI-Boom, den der Markt noch nicht entdeckt hat?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.05.2026 14:42 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Armaf Unveils 'Soda Pop', a New Gourmand Fragrance from the Odyssey Collection

DUBAI, UAE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armaf has officially announced the upcoming release of 'Soda Pop', the latest addition to its highly anticipated Odyssey gourmand collection. While the fragrance is officially not expected to arrive in the broader retail market for another month, it recently made a surprise early appearance during an exclusive, invitation-only preview event hosted at Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

The pre-launch event served as a strategic introduction to the new scent, gathering a room full of creators and fragrance enthusiasts. Rather than a traditional marketing campaign rollout, Armaf provided an immersive experience that included dedicated fragrance zones, music, and live performances. This allowed attendees to experience the product firsthand, instantly sparking industry conversations around the launch.

Swaying with the Global Fragrance Trends

With the introduction of Soda Pop, Armaf is directly aligning with the growing global demand for gourmand perfumes and nostalgic scent storytelling. The fragrance industry continues to see a significant trend toward comfort-driven, sweet scents, and this latest addition to the Odyssey collection capitalizes heavily on that momentum. Formulated to offer a distinct sweet soda vibe, the fragrance introduces a modern take on the luxury soda fragrance movement currently taking over digital fragrance culture online.

Scent Profile and Packaging

The scent profile of Odyssey Soda Pop is designed to be youthful yet sophisticated. It delivers a recognizable and chilled cola accord that appeals directly to the emotional and nostalgic sensibilities of a new generation of fragrance lovers. The fragrance has already begun generating widespread conversations, especially among consumers looking for unique TikTok fragrances that feel both highly collectible and emotionally familiar.

Complementing the scent is the bottle's playful and distinctive packaging, which is designed to reflect the refreshing nature of the fragrance while appealing directly to collectors.

NOTE - Following the exclusive influencer preview, Soda Pop currently remains unavailable on standard retail shelves and in general online carts. Consumers looking to secure the fizzy cola perfume before its official market arrival can access pre-orders exclusively through the brand's website - https://www.armaf.ae/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/armaf-unveils-soda-pop-a-new-gourmand-fragrance-from-the-odyssey-collection-302781131.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.