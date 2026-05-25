TVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, has been ranked #1 globally in the 'Durable Consumer Goods' category in the annual 'Best Stocks in the World', ranking published exclusively by Germany's leading business weekly WirtschaftsWoche, based on the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Value Creators analysis.

The independent study evaluated more than 2,000 listed companies across 35 industries worldwide. Over the five-year period from 2021 to 2025, TVS Motor Company delivered an average annual Total Shareholder Return of approximately 51 per cent the highest in its global category, ahead of established peers from Japan, China, the United States, and India.

According to the analysis, TVS Motor's performance was driven primarily by strong revenue growth (22 percentage points) and a premium market valuation (18 percentage points), complemented by improving profitability and continuous strengthening of the balance sheet. Notably, this profile aligns closely with the criteria the study identifies for resilient companies profitable, growth-oriented, and financially disciplined, with reserves to withstand volatile market conditions.

Professor Sir Ralf Speth, Chief Mentor, TVS Motor Company, comments: "This recognition by WirtschaftsWoche and BCG is the result of the consistent implementation of Chairman Sudarshan Venu's clear strategic vision. His passion for the company, deep understanding of markets and customers, openness to new technology, and attentiveness to the workforce create a values-based environment in which creativity and performance can flourish. Equally exemplary is the strong commitment to social responsibility.

With this mindset the 'TVS Way' and under outstanding corporate leadership, the TVS team wins numerous international awards year after year, including accolades for environmental stewardship and exceptional product quality. TVS is synonymous with quality and a strong commitment to the environment, rooted in the skill of its people and built on manufacturing excellence. In symbiosis with this commitment, the company continues to advance energy-efficient solutions and strengthen its leadership in electric mobility.

Under TVS Motor Company's ownership, Norton's global resurgence is now clear. This storied and deeply revered brand is once again delivering a compelling combination of technology, design integrity and dynamism. I am confident TVS Motor Company is strongly positioned for the future delivering sustainable growth, strengthening global competitiveness and creating long-term shareholder value recognition goes to the whole TVS team for their hard work and commitment."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260525080529/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kanika Mehta (CorpCom/Koramangala/TVSMotor), Kanika.Mehta@tvsmotor.com