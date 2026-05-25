Maison Solutions, Inc: Alexandria Marie Lopez of Maison Solutions Inc. Named 2026 LA Executive Awards Nominee

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise to customers in the United States, today announced that Alexandria Marie Lopez, Chief Financial Officer, has been named a 2026 nominee for the LA Executive Awards, presented by LA Times Studios and the Los Angeles Times Media Group.

The LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards brings together executives and entrepreneurs from the Los Angeles region for networking, strategic discussions, and recognition. The event celebrates nominees who have demonstrated leadership and impact in their industries and communities.

Ms. Lopez has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since 2019. In this role, she oversees the Company's financial reporting, SEC compliance, and treasury functions. Ms. Lopez has more than a decade of experience in finance, accounting, business management, and human resources.

The 2026 LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2026, at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International For more information about Maison Solutions, please visit www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not historical facts and may address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, plans, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), copies of which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact: Maison Solutions Inc. | Email: info@maisonsolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: Maison Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/alexandria-marie-lopez-of-maison-solutions-inc.-named-2026-la-executive-1170272