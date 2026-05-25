Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Technologie-Metall mit +90 %: Ist Indium der nächste KI-Boom, den der Markt noch nicht entdeckt hat?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A427B4 | ISIN: US5606673052 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.05.26 | 17:28
0,990 US-Dollar
+0,46 % +0,005
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAISON SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAISON SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maison Solutions, Inc: Alexandria Marie Lopez of Maison Solutions Inc. Named 2026 LA Executive Awards Nominee

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise to customers in the United States, today announced that Alexandria Marie Lopez, Chief Financial Officer, has been named a 2026 nominee for the LA Executive Awards, presented by LA Times Studios and the Los Angeles Times Media Group.

The LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards brings together executives and entrepreneurs from the Los Angeles region for networking, strategic discussions, and recognition. The event celebrates nominees who have demonstrated leadership and impact in their industries and communities.

Ms. Lopez has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since 2019. In this role, she oversees the Company's financial reporting, SEC compliance, and treasury functions. Ms. Lopez has more than a decade of experience in finance, accounting, business management, and human resources.

The 2026 LA Executive Forum & Leadership Awards is scheduled to take place on June 8, 2026, at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

About Maison Solutions Inc.
Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian-American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood, and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian-American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the new and faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. Since its formation in 2019, the Company has acquired equity interests in four traditional Asian supermarkets in the Los Angeles, California area, operating under the brand name HK Good Fortune, and three supermarkets in the Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona metro areas, operating under the brand name Lee Lee International For more information about Maison Solutions, please visit www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not historical facts and may address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, plans, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), copies of which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact: Maison Solutions Inc. | Email: info@maisonsolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: Maison Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/alexandria-marie-lopez-of-maison-solutions-inc.-named-2026-la-executive-1170272

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.