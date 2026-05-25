Cuba has introduced a new tariff of CUP 90 ($3.75)/kWh for surplus renewable electricity exported to the national grid, replacing a lower differentiated pricing system for residential and non-residential producers. LatAm Cuba has raised the tariff paid for renewable electricity exported to the National Electric System (SEN), increasing compensation for some producers by as much as 30-fold under a new pricing framework. Resolution 114/2026, issued by Cuba's Ministry of Finance and Prices, establishes a single tariff of CUP 90/kWh for electricity supplied to the grid from residential and non-residential ...

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