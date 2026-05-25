Martela Corporation: Martela's CEO changes

Martela Corporation, inside information, 25.5.2026, at 14:15

Martela's Board of Directors has appointed M.Sc. (Econ.) Panu Ala-Nikkola as the company's new CEO. Ala-Nikkola will assume the position of CEO of Martela Corporation on 26 May 2026.

Ala-Nikkola has extensive international leadership experience across various industries. He has held senior executive positions in Finland and internationally, including at Huhtamäki Oyj, and has served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Aina Group Oyj. He also has more than ten years of experience at Martela Oyj, where he has served in several roles, including Country Manager Finland and Deputy CEO. Ala-Nikkola brings with him broad industry expertise, and his strategic vision will accelerate and strengthen Martela's ongoing transformation.

Martela's Board of Directors and Ville Taipale have mutually agreed that Taipale will step down from his position as CEO of the company with immediate effect.

On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Ville Taipale for his work in advancing Martela's performance.

I would like to warmly welcome Panu Ala-Nikkola back to Martela and to his new role as CEO of the company.

Martela Corporation

Tapio Pajuharju

Chairman of the Board

Further information

Tapio Pajuharju, Chairman of the Board, p. +358 50 5774 200

Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki

Key news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.

