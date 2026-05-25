HEXPOL AB: Henrik Elmin has been appointed CEO and President of HEXPOL AB (publ.)

The Board of Directors of HEXPOL AB (publ.) and Klas Dahlberg have agreed that Klas Dahlberg will leave his position as CEO and President.

Effective August 1, Henrik Elmin, a current member of the Board of HEXPOL AB since 2023, will assume the position of CEO and President. Henrik Elmin has held senior leadership roles at Atlas Copco since 2007, the latest as Business Area President of Industrial Technique. Henrik Elmin will also maintain his position as a member of the Board of HEXPOL. During the period until August 1, CFO Peter Rosén has been appointed as acting CEO and President. The recruitment process for a permanent CEO will commence after the summer.

"Klas Dahlberg has been effective at establishing the strategic direction and financial targets of HEXPOL through 2030. These were communicated at the end of 2025. I would like to thank Klas for his efforts and engagement in this important process. We are now entering a phase where the leadership requires deep experience of coordinated implementation within a decentralized organisation. Henrik's long career and international experience from Atlas Copco will be an important factor in the implementation", says Alf Göransson, Chairman of the Board in HEXPOL AB.

Klas Dahlberg will continue to be employed until August 1, 2026 and support in specific tasks under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board, Alf Göransson.

For further information, please contact:

Alf Göransson

Chairman of the Board

Peter Rosén

Acting CEO and CFO

peter.rosen@hexpol.com

+46 (0) 73 656 49 34

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Rubber Compounding and Thermoplastic Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in three business areas, HEXPOL Rubber Compounding, HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19 324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5 000 employees in fourteen countries.

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-25 13:00 CEST.