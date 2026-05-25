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WKN: A14SVU | ISIN: SE0007074281 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QT1
Tradegate
25.05.26 | 12:14
7,180 Euro
+2,35 % +0,165
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXPOL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXPOL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1107,11515:55
7,1107,11515:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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HEXPOL AB: Henrik Elmin has been appointed CEO and President of HEXPOL AB (publ.)

The Board of Directors of HEXPOL AB (publ.) and Klas Dahlberg have agreed that Klas Dahlberg will leave his position as CEO and President.

Effective August 1, Henrik Elmin, a current member of the Board of HEXPOL AB since 2023, will assume the position of CEO and President. Henrik Elmin has held senior leadership roles at Atlas Copco since 2007, the latest as Business Area President of Industrial Technique. Henrik Elmin will also maintain his position as a member of the Board of HEXPOL. During the period until August 1, CFO Peter Rosén has been appointed as acting CEO and President. The recruitment process for a permanent CEO will commence after the summer.

"Klas Dahlberg has been effective at establishing the strategic direction and financial targets of HEXPOL through 2030. These were communicated at the end of 2025. I would like to thank Klas for his efforts and engagement in this important process. We are now entering a phase where the leadership requires deep experience of coordinated implementation within a decentralized organisation. Henrik's long career and international experience from Atlas Copco will be an important factor in the implementation", says Alf Göransson, Chairman of the Board in HEXPOL AB.

Klas Dahlberg will continue to be employed until August 1, 2026 and support in specific tasks under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board, Alf Göransson.

For further information, please contact:
Alf Göransson
Chairman of the Board

Peter Rosén
Acting CEO and CFO
peter.rosen@hexpol.com
+46 (0) 73 656 49 34

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Rubber Compounding and Thermoplastic Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in three business areas, HEXPOL Rubber Compounding, HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19 324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5 000 employees in fourteen countries.

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-25 13:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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