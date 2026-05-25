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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2026 14:24 Uhr
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HyOrc Corporation Completes Sale and Shipment of 3-TPD Commercial Gasification Unit for Assam Municipal Project

HOUSTON, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today announced the successful commercial sale and dispatch of a proprietary 3-TPD (tons per day) High-Temperature Gasification Unit to the Assam Government Municipality in Guwahati, India.

This transaction, structured as an outright equipment sale, underscores the accelerating commercial demand for HyOrc's specialized hardware. The unit, which is currently in transit, serves as a strong validation of the Company's ability to monetize its proprietary systems through direct equipment sales. This direct-sale revenue model operates in parallel with, and highly complements, HyOrc's primary strategic objective of developing, owning, and operating larger clean energy infrastructure projects globally.

The fully integrated HyOrc gasifier is engineered to highly efficiently process refuse-derived fuel (RDF), converting the material into valuable synthesis gas (syngas) and high-quality biochar. Designed specifically for continuous, commercial-scale operation in demanding environments, the plant is equipped with comprehensive automation to ensure maximum uptime and safety. Key technical features of the dispatched unit include:

  • A state-of-the-art SCADA/DCS-based control system for real-time monitoring of critical parameters such as temperature, pressure, and air flow.
  • A fully automated waste charging mechanism utilizing an integrated conveying system to ensure safe, continuous material feeding without manual intervention.
  • Enclosed, closed-loop handling systems for bio-tar and bio-oil to strictly prevent environmental contamination.
  • Automated syngas cleaning, cooling, and scrubbing stages to prepare the gas for downstream energy utilization.

3TPD Assam Gasifier

"This ex-works equipment delivery is another hard validation of our commercial-scale hardware and manufacturing capabilities," said Manoharan Sundaralingam, CTO of HyOrc Corporation. "We are consistently proving our ability to engineer, sell, and dispatch robust RDF gasification technology on an international scale. Delivering these fully automated, physical assets directly demonstrates undeniable execution capability. As we continue to advance our larger infrastructure projects, including our commercial-scale waste-to-methanol facilities and zero-emission mobility initiatives, transactions like this highlight our definitive transition into an industrial operator."

About HyOrc Corporation
HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a80b3660-fc44-4203-94b8-8c9cc9b6a4ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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