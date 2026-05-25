Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Constellation Oil Services Holding S.A shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from May 26, 2026.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: COSHo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013597419 Order book ID: 513674 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.