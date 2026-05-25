Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: CGRP Inhibitors Market to Reach US$12.5 Bn by 2033 Expands with Rising Migraine Awareness and Advanced Targeted Therapies - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CGRP inhibitors market is expanding rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$ 6.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 12.5 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 9.7% in the coming years. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of migraines, increasing adoption of targeted biologic therapies, and ongoing advances in oral and injectable drug formulations. CGRP inhibitors have transformed migraine management by reducing attack frequency and improving quality of life for patients suffering from chronic and episodic migraines.

Growing Adoption of Advanced Migraine Therapies

The rising global burden of migraines is significantly increasing demand for advanced treatment options such as CGRP inhibitors. Migraine remains one of the leading neurological disorders worldwide, affecting productivity, mental well-being, and overall quality of life. Traditional preventive treatments often caused side effects or showed inconsistent efficacy, creating strong demand for more targeted therapies. CGRP inhibitors address this gap by specifically blocking migraine-related pathways, offering improved tolerability and better patient adherence.

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Neurologists and headache specialists reported increasing preference for CGRP-based treatments because of their ability to reduce monthly migraine days while minimizing complications associated with older therapies. Injectable monoclonal antibodies such as erenumab, fremanezumab, and galcanezumab have become widely adopted among patients with chronic migraines. Oral CGRP antagonists, including rimegepant and ubrogepant, are also gaining popularity due to convenient administration and rapid symptom relief.

Pharmaceutical companies are responding by expanding patient assistance programs and conducting additional clinical studies to improve long-term treatment accessibility. Growing awareness campaigns and better diagnosis rates are further accelerating market demand worldwide.

Key Highlights

The global CGRP inhibitors market is projected to grow from US$ 6.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 12.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.7%.

Rising migraine prevalence and increasing adoption of targeted biologic therapies continue to accelerate market expansion worldwide.

Oral CGRP antagonists such as rimegepant and ubrogepant are gaining strong traction due to convenient administration and rapid migraine relief.

Preventive monoclonal antibody therapies remain widely adopted for chronic migraine management because of strong long-term clinical outcomes.

North America leads the market with advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong neurologist access, and higher biologic therapy adoption rates.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2033, supported by improving healthcare systems and rising migraine awareness.

Expansion of Oral CGRP Therapies and Drug Delivery Innovation

Innovation in drug delivery technologies is another major factor supporting the growth of the CGRP inhibitors market. Earlier migraine therapies often required multiple daily doses or injectable administration, creating barriers for patient compliance. New oral CGRP therapies and orally disintegrating tablet formulations have improved convenience, particularly for patients experiencing nausea or vomiting during migraine attacks.

The rapid uptake of products such as rimegepant has demonstrated strong market acceptance of easy-to-administer therapies. Pharmaceutical manufacturers continue investing in next-generation formulations designed to deliver faster onset, improved absorption, and enhanced patient comfort. These advancements are helping expand treatment adoption among patients previously hesitant to use injectable therapies.

Remote consultations, digital symptom tracking, and personalized treatment monitoring are supporting wider physician adoption of CGRP inhibitors. Companies are also exploring combination therapies involving CGRP inhibitors and botulinum toxin treatments to improve outcomes for patients with treatment-resistant migraines.

As healthcare providers increasingly focus on patient-centered neurological care, convenient dosing options and improved treatment experiences are expected to remain critical drivers of future market growth.

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Key Highlight: Lundbeck Expands VYEPTI Regulatory Filings Across Key Asian Markets in 2025

A major development in the CGRP inhibitors market in 2025 was Lundbeck filing for marketing authorization of VYEPTI (eptinezumab) across several key Asian markets for the preventive treatment of migraine. According to the company announcements, the filings were submitted in markets including Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, reflecting Lundbeck's strategy to strengthen the presence of its CGRP therapy portfolio in Asia.

The expansion builds on the growing recognition of migraine as a disabling neurological condition in Asia-Pacific regions. Lundbeck stated that VYEPTI is the first and only intravenous CGRP monoclonal antibody developed specifically for migraine prevention, with administration every 12 weeks. The filings aim to broaden patient access to preventive migraine treatment options across the region through regulatory expansion efforts.

The company highlighted clinical evidence supporting VYEPTI, including rapid onset of migraine prevention benefits observed as early as day one after infusion. Lundbeck also emphasized the burden of migraine on quality of life and healthcare systems, noting that improved treatment availability could help address unmet patient needs in Asian healthcare markets.

This development reflects the increasing focus of CGRP inhibitor manufacturers on expanding regulatory presence and patient access in international markets. It also signals growing competition among migraine therapy providers to strengthen their footprint in Asia Pacific regions through broader commercialization strategies and market expansion initiatives.

Segmentation Insights: Oral CGRP Antagonists Gain Momentum as Preventive Biologics Strengthen Long-Term Migraine Care

The CGRP inhibitors market is witnessing strong growth across both oral CGRP antagonists and monoclonal antibody therapies. Oral drugs such as rimegepant and ubrogepant are gaining widespread preference due to their convenience, fast symptom relief, and improved tolerability compared with older migraine medications. Their non-injectable format appeals to patients seeking easier treatment options for acute migraine management. Monoclonal antibodies including erenumab, fremanezumab, and galcanezumab continue to play a critical role in preventive migraine care by significantly reducing monthly migraine frequency in chronic sufferers. While injectable biologics involve higher treatment costs, their long-term efficacy and strong clinical outcomes continue to support growing physician adoption worldwide.

Regional Insights: North America Maintains Leadership While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing CGRP Inhibitors Market

North America holds the largest share of the CGRP inhibitors market, accounting for a significant portion of global revenue due to high migraine diagnosis rates, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rapid adoption of biologic therapies. The United States dominates the regional market with strong neurologist access, active clinical research activity, and broader awareness of preventive migraine care. Favorable reimbursement support for select patient populations further strengthens treatment adoption.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Rising healthcare investments, improving neurology services, and growing awareness of migraines as a neurological disorder are supporting rapid market expansion across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Lifestyle stress, sleep disorders, and increasing urbanization continue to contribute to higher migraine prevalence across the region.

Europe follows with steady growth supported by favorable regulatory approvals, increasing patient awareness, and expanding access to advanced migraine therapies. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are witnessing rising adoption of CGRP inhibitors through stronger healthcare coverage and growing specialist support. Latin America and the Middle East are also gradually increasing adoption as access to innovative neurological treatments improves.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer, and AbbVie.

Amgen continues expanding its migraine portfolio through ongoing clinical studies and lifecycle management strategies for erenumab.

Eli Lilly focuses on global expansion, physician education programs, and increasing accessibility for preventive migraine therapies across emerging markets.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries invests in long-term clinical research and real-world evidence programs to strengthen physician confidence in fremanezumab therapies.

Pfizer is advancing oral CGRP treatment development and pursuing broader commercialization opportunities through neurology-focused partnerships.

AbbVie strengthens its migraine treatment portfolio through research investments and combination therapy development strategies targeting chronic migraine management.

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