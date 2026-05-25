London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - SpendLayer, a next-generation non-custodial crypto wallet and payment infrastructure platform, today announced the official launch of its platform scheduled for Thursday, 28 May 2026.

The launch marks the introduction of SpendLayer's vision for a new generation of crypto payments infrastructure designed specifically for everyday commerce, merchant transactions, and recurring billing.

Unlike traditional crypto wallets focused primarily on custody and asset management, SpendLayer has been developed to support practical payment functionality for both consumers and businesses - while preserving a fully non-custodial architecture.





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At the core of the platform is BlockDebit, SpendLayer's proprietary payment infrastructure that enables direct debit-style functionality for blockchain payments. The technology is designed to support recurring subscriptions, merchant-initiated billing, and automated crypto payments without requiring users to relinquish control of their funds or private keys.

"Crypto adoption will ultimately depend on usability and payments infrastructure," said Manica Nucic, Group CEO of SpendLayer. "We believe the industry now needs solutions that make digital assets usable in everyday economic activity - not only for trading and holding."

SpendLayer's platform launch includes support for:

Recurring crypto subscription payments

Merchant-initiated billing

Retail and wallet-based transactions

Cross-wallet interoperability

Non-custodial payment authorization infrastructure

The company says its infrastructure is wallet-agnostic and compatible with third-party non-custodial wallets, allowing broader integration across the decentralized ecosystem.

In parallel with the platform launch, SpendLayer is also expanding integrations with regulated fiat on-ramp and off-ramp providers, enabling users to buy and sell digital assets through licensed external partners directly from within the wallet environment.

The company positions itself as a technology and payment infrastructure provider rather than a custodial financial intermediary, with a long-term focus on building what it describes as the "spending layer" for digital assets.

SpendLayer believes recurring payments and merchant billing represent one of the largest remaining infrastructure gaps in blockchain-based finance and sees the launch as an important step toward bringing decentralized assets into mainstream commercial use.

The SpendLayer platform officially launches on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298735

Source: NewWay Software