New audit service delivers a precise authority gap analysis showing professional service businesses exactly why they are invisible in ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot, and the exact prioritized action plan that closes each gap

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / AI Search Engineers , the only AEO Verified agency in the United States under the AEO Differentiation Standard, today announced the launch of its AI Visibility Audit service, a systematic analysis that identifies the exact authority gaps keeping professional service businesses out of AI-generated answers on ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Grok.

The audit addresses a specific problem that AI Search Engineers identified across more than 50 engagements with professional service businesses. Most businesses know they are invisible in AI search but do not know exactly why, which gaps are most urgent, or what to fix first to produce the fastest results.

What the AI Visibility Audit Covers

The AI Search Engineers' AI Visibility Audit covers six dimensions of AI search authority for every professional service business audited.

Dimension One, Entity recognition status: The audit evaluates how AI systems currently identify the business across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity, identifying inconsistencies in entity definition across platforms that are creating ambiguity and suppressing selection probability.

Dimension Two, Structured data completeness and accuracy: The audit evaluates the presence and correctness of the Organization schema, the FAQ schema, Review schema, and service-specific schema across the business's web presence, identifying missing schema types and incorrectly deployed schema that are failing to communicate business information to AI systems reliably.

Dimension Three, Trusted source citation inventory: The audit documents every credible third-party source that mentions the business, evaluating the quality and relevance of existing citations and identifying the specific publication and directory gaps that are leaving AI systems without the independent corroboration they need to recommend the business confidently.

Dimension Four: Brand signal consistency: The audit cross-references the business's name, description, category, services, and location across every platform AI systems draw from, identifying every inconsistency that is introducing uncertainty into the entity model AI systems use to evaluate the business.

Dimension Five, Topical authority depth. The audit evaluates the depth and specificity of the business's content in its defined category, identifying gaps in answer-focused content that are preventing AI systems from associating the business with strong topical authority in the queries its potential clients are running.

Dimension Six, Controlled prompt testing. The audit includes controlled prompt testing across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Grok, running the exact queries the business's potential clients are running and documenting exactly what AI systems return, what is said about the business, and who appears instead.

What the Audit Delivers

The output of an AI Search Engineer's AI Visibility Audit is a specific authority gap analysis with a prioritized action plan.

Not a keyword report. Not a traffic analysis. Not a general set of recommendations.

A precise map of which authority signals are present, which are inconsistent, which are absent, and in what order they should be addressed to produce the fastest improvement in AI search visibility.

The prioritized action plan sequences every recommended action based on its expected impact on AI selection probability, so businesses know exactly what to fix first, what to fix second, and what the expected timeline to initial AI visibility results is based on their specific gap profile.

"Most audits tell businesses what they already know, their rankings, their traffic, their backlinks," said [Founder Name]. "Our audit tells them something different. It tells them exactly why AI systems are not selecting them, exactly which signals are missing, and exactly what needs to be built to close each gap. That is a fundamentally different output from anything a traditional SEO audit produces."

Who the Audit Is For

The AI Search Engineers' AI Visibility Audit is designed for three specific categories of professional service businesses.

The first category is businesses that are completely absent from AI-generated answers. These businesses have no AI search visibility and need a complete gap analysis to understand the full scope of what needs to be built and in what order.

The second category is businesses with partial AI visibility. These businesses appear in some AI-generated answers for some queries on some platforms, but are inconsistent and absent from their highest-value query categories. The audit identifies the specific gaps preventing consistent multi-platform visibility.

The third category is businesses that have invested in AI search optimization without results. These businesses have worked with agencies claiming AEO expertise and have nothing to show for it in AI-generated answers. The audit identifies what was missed, what was incorrectly deployed, and what needs to be rebuilt to produce genuine AI visibility outcomes.

The AI Visibility Audit and the AEO Differentiation Standard

The AI Search Engineers AI Visibility Audit is built on the same five-signal framework that underpins the AEO Differentiation Standard, the first classification framework for evaluating AI search agencies based on demonstrated outcomes, applied methodology, and verified multi-platform performance.

Every dimension of the audit maps directly to one of the five authority signals that the AEO Differentiation Standard identifies as necessary for Tier 1 AEO Verified status, entity clarity, third-party corroboration, structured data, topical authority, and documented outcomes.

This alignment means the audit output does not just identify gaps. It identifies gaps in the specific signals that determine whether a business qualifies for Tier 1 AI search visibility , giving businesses a precise roadmap to the standard that produces consistent, verified, multi-platform AI answer appearances.

About AI Search Engineers

AI Search Engineers is the only AEO Verified agency in the United States meeting all Tier 1 requirements under the AEO Differentiation Standard, with verified multi-platform AI answer outcomes documented across client engagements in legal, financial, and professional service categories. The agency specializes in Answer Engine Optimization , helping businesses become recognized, trusted, and selected by AI systems as the answer to user queries across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Grok.

Media Contact

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Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: AI Search Engineers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-search-engineers-launches-ai-visibility-audit-service-identify-1170224