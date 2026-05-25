Sdiptech AB (publ): Summary from Annual General Meeting of Sdiptech AB (publ)

The shareholders of Sdiptech AB (publ) (the "Company") gathered in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday 25 May 2026 for the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting").

The income statements and balance sheets for the Company and the group were approved, and the Board of Directors and the Managing Directors were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Meeting resolved that no dividends shall be paid on ordinary shares of series A or ordinary shares of series B, and that the accumulated results instead are carried forward on new account.

In accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, the Meeting resolved (i) that the Board of Directors shall consist of six members (ii) the re-election of Johnny Alvarsson, Birgitta Henriksson, Jan Samuelson, Kristina Schauman, Joakim Landholm and Jakob Holm, as members of the Board of Directors, and (iii) the re-election of Jan Samuelson as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal on fees to the Board of Directors, amounting to a total of SEK 3,115,000, which is an increase of 4% since previous year. The Board members will receive SEK 330,000 per Board member and SEK 940,000 to the Chairman of the Board. The Annual General Meeting further resolved that fees for work within the company's Audit Committee shall be paid in the amount of SEK 215,000 to the Chairman and SEK 75,000 per member. The company's Investment Committee shall receive a fee of SEK 110,000 to the Chairman and SEK 55,000 per member. For the Company's Remuneration Committee, a fee of SEK 45,000 shall be paid to the Chairman and SEK 25,000 per member.

In accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, the registered accounting firm PwC Sweden was re-elected as the auditor of the Company, with the authorised public accountant Anna Rosendal as the auditor in charge. The auditors' fee shall be paid upon approval of their invoice.

The Meeting passed a resolution in accordance with the proposal of the year's Nomination Committee to authorize the Chairman of the Board of Directors to contact the largest shareholders by vote as of 30 September 2026 and ask these shareholders to appoint members who would constitute the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee shall consist of three members. The chairman of the board shall be an adjunct member of the Nomination Committee and be the convener of the Nomination Committee's meetings.

The Meeting approved the board's remuneration report.

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board to decide, until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or several occasions resolve to issue ordinary shares, convertible instruments and/or warrants. Payment may be made in cash and/or with in kind or by way of set-off, or other conditions. The total increase of the number of ordinary shares, which includes issuance, conversion or subscription for new shares, may - where it entails a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights - correspond to a dilution of a maximum of 10 percent of the current number outstanding ordinary shares, adjusted for any splits or similar.

For further information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström

CFO

+46 702 74 22 00

bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

About Us

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se