Hotel Fast SSE AB: Nasdaq Stockholm AB resolves to delist Hotel Fast SSE AB from First North Growth Market

Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) (the "Company") announces today that Nasdaq Stockholm has resolved to delist the Company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market effective 8 June 2026.

Nasdaq has made the delisting decision on the grounds that the Company no longer fulfills the continuing listing requirement regarding ongoing operations set out in section 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The background to the decision is that the Company has discontinued its operations. The last day of trading in the Company's shares will be 8 June 2026.

As a consequence, thereof, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to postpone the publication of the Company's 2025 annual report.

For further information, please contact:

Pål Mörch, CEO

Tel: +47 936 16 666

E-mail: pm@firsthotels.com

About Hotel Fast SSE AB

Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) is an independent company listed on Nasdaq First North in Sweden (Ticker: HOTEL), managing and operating hotel properties. The head office is located in Stockholm. Mangold Fondkommission, tel +46 8 503 01 550, is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.hotelfastab.se.

