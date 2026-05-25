According to section 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer shall be able to demonstrate ongoing business operations.

According to section 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable listing requirements.

On January 20, 2026, Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed that its subsidiary had divested Property Lund AB and that the Company was evaluating strategic alternatives. Nasdaq Stockholm AB considers that since then, the Company has not met the listing requirement in section 2.3.7 to demonstrate ongoing business operations and that the deficiency in meeting the listing requirement is material.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the shares of Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Company registration number 556533-0189 Short name: HOTEL ISIN code: SE0011415710 Order book ID: 79783

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be June 8, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.