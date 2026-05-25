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PR Newswire
25.05.2026 16:54 Uhr
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TECO Electric & Machinery Co.: TECO Signs Acquisition Agreement with Malaysia's Dynaciate, Targeting Exponential AIDC Revenue Growth Next Year

TAIPEI, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. ("TECO", TWSE: 1 504) today (25th) held a signing ceremony with Malaysian engineering company Dynaciate Engineering Sdn. Bhd. ("Dynaciate"), officially completing the acquisition agreement. The deal marks a key milestone in TECO's accelerated expansion into Southeast Asia's AI data center infrastructure and global modular data center markets.

According to TECO's earlier announcement, the transaction involves an investment of approximately MYR 200 million (around USD 50.8 million), with TECO acquiring approximately 78% equity ownership in Dynaciate. Dynaciate will serve as TECO's global manufacturing hub for Modular Data Center (MDC) and power equipment products, as well as an engineering hub supporting TECO's expansion across Southeast Asia, particularly in data center infrastructure projects.

At the signing ceremony, TECO Chairman Morris Li stated that, through the deep integration of both companies, TECO has significantly enhanced the execution efficiency and overall in-house manufacturing ratio of its modular prefabrication capabilities. In particular, the collaboration has successfully reduced data center delivery timelines to as little as six months, providing a distinct advantage in rapid deployment and accelerating the commercialization of data centers.

Dynaciate CEO Ng Kim Thiea said the company is honored to partner with TECO and enter a new phase of growth together. He noted that Dynaciate has extensive experience in engineering, steel fabrication, and large-scale industrial projects for multinational corporations, and since 2025 has actively expanded into the data center engineering market by undertaking projects for international CSP clients.

Dynaciate's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in the Pasir Gudang Industrial Area of Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The site spans approximately 36,000 square meters, including eight production buildings dedicated to stainless steel and carbon steel fabrication, and is eligible for export tax incentives that support future global supply chain deployment.

TECO estimates that after the acquisition, approximately 65% of future data center-related revenue will come from MDCs and prefabricated products, while 35% will derive from AI data center (AIDC) engineering projects. This shift is expected to significantly increase the share of TECO's overall data center business. Data center-related revenue in the Power & Energy Business Group is forecast to rise from under 10% to 30% this year, becoming a key growth driver.

TECO website: https://www.teco.com.tw/en-us/solution/data-center/
Dynaciate website: https://dynaciate.com.my/

SOURCE TECO Electric & Machinery Co.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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