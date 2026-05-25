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WKN: A2PSM1 | ISIN: CA98981L1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 3ZD
Frankfurt
25.05.26 | 08:28
0,282 Euro
+0,71 % +0,002
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3020,34019:05
PR Newswire
25.05.2026 17:14 Uhr
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Zoomd Technologies Ltd.: Zoomd Technologies Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Re-Electing All Members of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the online advertising management platform, announced today the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held via teleconference on May 25, 2026. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected Amit Bohensky, Amnon Argaman, Darryl Cardey and Avigur Zmora as directors. Based on proxies received by Zoomd prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

Nominee

% of Votes
For

Amit Bohensky

89.024 %

Amnon Argaman

93.041 %

Darryl Cardey

93.041 %

Avigur Zmora

88.925 %

In addition, the Company reports that an ordinary resolution approving the re-appointment of Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co as the auditors of Zoomd and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration was passed by 95. 559 % of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Company Media Contacts:

Amit Bohensky
Chairman
Zoomd
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
[email protected]

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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