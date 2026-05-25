Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - BeWhere Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF), a low-power 5G IoT tracking solutions provider, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2026 TSX Tech Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the TMX Market Centre. The event brings together the most innovative tech companies from across Canada. Owen Moore, CEO & Co-Founder, will be giving the presentation.

Members of the professional investment community interested in attending the event in person can register at: https://events.tmx.com/TSX-TechInvestorDay-26.

About BeWhere Inc.

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. Over the last 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government. BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

About TSX Tech Investor Day

TSX Tech Investor Day is a premier investor relations event hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), designed to bridge the gap between innovative Canadian tech companies and the institutional and retail investment communities.

The event serves as a high-visibility platform for both publicly traded and select private companies to showcase their business models, growth strategies, and recent milestones. For investors, it offers a "one-stop-shop" to discover emerging and established leaders in the Canadian tech ecosystem.

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange