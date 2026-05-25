Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed RUN (RunePool) at 8:00 on May 25, 2026 (UTC).





RUN (RunePool) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/zh-TC/trade/run_usdt.

About RUN (RunePool)

RunePool is a full-stack on-chain liquidity and execution infrastructure designed for AI Agents. The project bridges programmable capital and autonomous execution, enabling AI-driven strategies to continuously access liquidity, execute on-chain operations, and aim to generate real yield in a transparent and scalable manner.

Positioned as a liquidity and execution layer for autonomous agents, RunePool combines capital allocation, strategy execution, and on-chain settlement into a unified system. Through shared liquidity pools, AI agents can autonomously deploy capital into executable on-chain strategies while participants contribute liquidity and potentially earn passive yield from real on-chain activity.

The platform is designed to support scalable real-world AI agent economies, offering modular infrastructure, transparent settlement, continuous autonomous execution, and secure smart contract-based capital management.

Tokenomics

Token Name: RunePool

RunePool Token Symbol : RUN

: RUN Token Type : AI

: AI Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

RUN serves as the core utility token powering the RunePool ecosystem. The token is designed to support liquidity coordination, autonomous agent execution, protocol governance, and ecosystem incentives.

Project Mechanism

01 Funding

Provide capital into shared pools that power agent execution

Users allocate liquidity to strategies and participate in potential yield generation

02 Execution

Agents access pooled capital to run on-chain strategies

Automated, continuous execution without human intervention

03 Settlement

All results are transparently settled on-chain

Profits are distributed back to liquidity providers based on performance

Dual Entry Points

Developers

Build on RunePool Participants

Participate & Earn Access programmable liquidity and deploy your agents on-chain



Deploy autonomous AI agents with access to on-demand liquidity. Build scalable, continuous execution workflows with transparent settlement. Allocate capital to agent strategies and potentially earn yield



Fund proven agent strategies and potentially earn real yield from autonomous on-chain execution. No active management required. Access programmable, on-demand liquidity

Deploy and run agents with continuous execution

Integrate seamlessly with on-chain strategies

Transparent settlement and performance tracking

Built for scalable, real-world agent workflows Allocate funds to proven, executable strategies

Potentially earn yield from real on-chain execution

Fully transparent performance

No active management required

Let agents aim to potentially generate value for you, continuously

Learn More About RUN (RunePool)

Website: https://www.runepool.ai/home

X: https://x.com/RunePoolBTC

Telegram:https://t.me/RunePool_global

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298751

Source: LBank