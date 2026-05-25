DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad: DC Healthcare Sustains Turnaround Momentum with RM21.36 Million Revenue in Q1 FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Group"), a medical aesthetic services provider specialising in non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q1 FY2026"), recording improved revenue and a return to profitability compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Managing Director of DC Healthcare, Dr. Chong Tze Sheng

For Q1 FY2026, DC Healthcare recorded revenue of RM21.36 million, representing a 19% increase from RM17.90 million in the corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2025 ("Q1 FY2025"). The improvement was primarily driven by the Group's aesthetic services segment, which grew by RM3.82 million, or 26%, from RM14.86 million in Q1 FY2025 to RM18.68 million in Q1 FY2026, supported by higher cash sales collection and increased redemption of aesthetic services during the quarter under review. This translated into a higher gross profit of RM10.18 million in Q1 FY2026, compared to RM9.12 million in Q1 FY2025.

The Group recorded a profit before tax ("PBT") of RM0.32 million in Q1 FY2026, reversing from a loss before tax ("LBT") of RM0.84 million in Q1 FY2025. Profit after tax ("PAT") stood at RM0.12 million, compared to a loss after tax ("LAT") of RM0.84 million in the previous corresponding quarter. The turnaround was mainly attributable to higher gross profit, coupled with lower staff costs incurred during the current quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue moderated slightly by 2% from RM21.91 million in Q4 FY2025 to RM21.36 million in Q1 FY2026, mainly due to lower redemption rates for aesthetic services. PBT decreased by 32% from RM0.47 million in Q4 FY2025 to RM0.32 million in Q1 FY2026, partly due to lower other income. Despite the softer sequential performance, DC Healthcare returned to profitability in Q1 FY2026, recording a PAT of RM0.12 million compared to a LAT of RM0.21 million in the preceding quarter, reflecting continued recovery in its operating performance.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare, said, "Q1 FY2026 reflects a steady continuation of our recovery momentum, with the Group delivering year-on-year revenue growth and returning to profitability compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The performance was supported by stronger demand for our aesthetic services, improved customer engagement and disciplined cost management across the Group."

He added, "We remain focused on strengthening our core aesthetic medical business while improving operational efficiency across our clinic network. As we continue to refine our service offerings, enhance patient experience and invest in digitalisation initiatives, we believe DC Healthcare is well-positioned to build a more scalable and resilient business model."

DC Healthcare has been included as Shariah-compliant securities by the Shariah Advisory Council of the Securities Commission Malaysia, based on the updated list effective 28 November 2025. The classification broadens the Group's appeal to a wider investor base, including Shariah-focused institutional and retail investors, while reinforcing its visibility within Malaysia's Islamic capital market ecosystem.

Looking ahead, DC Healthcare remains focused on strengthening its market position within the medical aesthetic and wellness industry through continuous enhancement of its service offerings, operational capabilities and customer engagement strategies. The Group will continue to reinforce its core brands, while broadening its range of skincare and wellness products to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

In line with its commitment to improving customer experience and treatment outcomes, the Group continues to explore digitalisation initiatives and technology-driven solutions, including the gradual integration of artificial intelligence-assisted skin analysis tools and data-driven consultation approaches. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing service personalisation, improving patient engagement and supporting long-term customer retention.

DC Healthcare's turnaround momentum carried into Q1 FY2026, with the Group returning to profitability while remaining focused on enhancing operational excellence and capturing growth opportunities within Malaysia's medical aesthetic and wellness market.

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ABOUT DC HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS BERHAD - "In safety we commit" DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad ("DC Healthcare" or the "Company") is a leading medical aesthetic and wellness healthcare provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. Their business segments are divided into three services, which are medical aesthetic services, general medical services and slimming services which are carried out under the brands Dr Chong Clinic and Dr Chong Slimming respectively. The Group develops skincare products through its subsidiary, Ten Doctors Sdn Bhd, under the trading brand NewB. DC Healthcare currently has a presence across the entire Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia. DC Healthcare has also expanded its educational offerings by introducing DC Academy, a dedicated training center aimed at advancing the skills of professionals in the medical aesthetic industry. For more information, visit www.dchealthcareholdings.com. Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad For more information, please contact: Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz SOURCE: DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dc-healthcare-sustains-turnaround-momentum-with-rm21.36-million-reven-1170329