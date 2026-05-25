Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Further to the press release dated May 24, 2023, 1317225 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") has amended and restated the terms of the liquidity warrants (the "Amended Liquidity Warrants"). The Amended Liquidity Warrants entitle the holders to receive, for no additional consideration, such number of fully paid and non-assessable Common Shares of the Company that is equal to $750,000.00 divided by the price per equity security at which a financing is done concurrently or in connection with a listing transaction multiplied by the percentage ownership of that particular holder of the total Amended Liquidity Warrants, such that the total dilution to the Company is equal to $750,000.00.

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Source: 1317225 B.C. LTD.