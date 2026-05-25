Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Mr. G. Scott Paterson ("Mr. Paterson") today announced that since his initial press release on December 5, 2025 regarding his ownership of The FUTR Corporation, he has acquired an additional 4,071,000 of common shares of The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057) ("FUTR" or the "Company") at an average price of $0.25 per common share.

In addition to the 2,500,000 units purchased in the $0.20 financing announced on May 22, 2026, Mr. Paterson has since acquired 1,571,000 common shares, paying between $0.20 to $0.25 for each common share. As a result, Mr. Paterson owns, directly or exercises control or direction over a total of 14,425,103 common shares of FUTR, representing approximately 10 percent on a non-diluted basis and 12.3 percent on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 419,094 vested stock options and 4,097,826 warrants into common shares.

Mr. Paterson acquired control and direction of these FUTR shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Mr. Paterson may from time to time acquire and or dispose of securities of FUTR or may continue to hold his current position.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and relates to FUTR, whose head office is located at 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1B7, and to Mr. Paterson. A copy of Mr. Paterson's Early Warning Report, required to be filed by him in connection with his acquisition of control and direction over these shares of FUTR, will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298782

Source: G. Scott Paterson