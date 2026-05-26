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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 00:06 Uhr
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Poland's National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce (KRD-IG): Consumer spending fuels South Korea's HoReCa sector

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) data, based on the latest available official statistics, South Korea's foodservice sector was worth aroundUSD 146.7 billion in 2023, up 8.3% compared to the previous year.

Consumer spending on eating out is also increasing. In 2024, monthly per capita spending rose by more than 6% year on year and by over 17% compared with 2022. Dining out now accounts for nearly 15% of total household expenditure, while almost half of all spending on food and beverages goes to the HoReCa sector.

A changing HoReCa sector and a growing market

As the market expands, the expectations of the foodservice sector are also evolving. Restaurants and catering companies are increasingly looking for products that deliver consistent quality, reliable supply and versatility. These products need to work across a range of foodservice formats, from full-service restaurants, which account for more than 57% of market sales, to quick-service and casual dining.

Consumer expectations are changing as well. Offers that combine affordability with high quality, known as "cheapremium", are gaining popularity. This is influencing how foodservice operators build menus and choose products. Growing demand for products used in professional kitchens is increasing the importance of stable supply sources, including poultry imports from the European Union. In January-February 2026, South Korea imported more than 30% more poultry meat from the EU than in the same period a year earlier (DG AGRI, AgriData). These figures point to growing interest in EU poultry among importers and partners operating in the Korean foodservice market.

Seoul Food & Hotel 2026: a platform for industry dialogue

In response to the HoReCa market's growing demand for high-quality products and reliable supply, poultry producers from the European Union will present their offer at Seoul Food & Hotel 2026. The trade fair will take place in Seoul on 9-12 June 2026 and is one of South Korea's key events for the food and HoReCa industries.

At the "European Poultry - From Our Farms to Your Tables"stand campaign, visitors can meet industry representatives, discuss cooperation opportunities and explore solutions tailored to the needs of the Korean market.

"South Korea remains one of the most important and competitive foodservice markets in Asia," says Dariusz Goszczynski, President of the National Poultry Council - Chamber of Commerce in Poland. "Our presence at Seoul Food & Hotel is an opportunity for direct dialogue with partners and for presenting European poultry as a solution for the modern foodservice sector."

Co-financed by the European Union, the "European Poultry - From Our Farms to Your Tables" information and promotion campaign focuses on promoting the quality, safety and transparency of European poultry production.

More information about the campaign: eupoultry.eu/ko
Media contact: pressoffice@eupoultry.eu

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985309/Polands_National_Poultry_Council.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consumer-spending-fuels-south-koreas-horeca-sector-302779045.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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