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WKN: A1C04V | ISIN: US04648R6053 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ1D
Frankfurt
25.05.26 | 18:12
76,00 Euro
-7,32 % -6,00
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 03:06 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ASUS to Showcase Next-Generation AI Experiences and Consumer Innovation at Computex 2026

ASUS to preview a new era of everyday AI, intelligent experiences, and modern consumer computing at Computex 2026

TAIPEI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS announced its upcoming showcase at Computex 2026, where the company will present its latest vision for AI-powered computing and next-generation consumer experiences under the theme of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.

At the ASUS booth, visitors will experience a broad spectrum of AI innovation spanning multiple domains, including Workspace AI, Industrial AI, Everyday AI, Creator AI, Healthcare AI, and Gaming AI. These showcases demonstrate how ASUS is expanding AI beyond individual devices into intelligent ecosystems that support productivity, creativity, mobility, entertainment, and specialized industry applications.

A major focus this year will be Everyday AI, featuring the latest ASUS consumer laptops designed for modern lifestyles. ASUS will preview upcoming additions to its premium ASUS Zenbook and ASUS Vivobook families, combining refined design, portability, immersive displays, and AI-enhanced experiences tailored for work, creativity, learning, and entertainment. Visitors can also expect new design expressions and lifestyle-focused innovations that continue ASUS's commitment to blending technology with personal expression.

ASUS will also preview a new generation of agentic AI solutions designed to make AI more practical, approachable, and useful in everyday scenarios. Built around simplicity and intuitive interaction, these experiences are designed to help users engage with AI more naturally - enabling intelligent assistance that can understand intent, streamline tasks, and adapt dynamically across different workflows and environments. More details will be revealed during Computex.

The ASUS exhibition will take place from June 2-5, 2026, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (4F), Booth M0820.

ASUS invites audiences worldwide to visit the ASUS Computex site, where the latest AI innovations for creators, professionals, and gamers will be unveiled on June 2, 2026.

About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader delivering innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions that provide incredible experiences and enhance the lives of people everywhere. Backed by world-class R&D capabilities and driven by innovation, ASUS continues to shape the future of intelligent computing across consumer, creator, business, and AI ecosystems.

NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS Pressroom: https://press.asus.com
ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus
ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus
ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987060/ASUS_Compuex_2026_PC_PR_Newswire_16_9_edited.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asus-to-showcase-next-generation-ai-experiences-and-consumer-innovation-at-computex-2026-302781214.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.