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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 04:00 Uhr
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Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd.: Invest Qatar Visits SUS ENVIRONMENT's Jiaxing Waste-to-Energy Plant, Exploring Clean Energy Collaboration in the Middle East

JIAXING, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, a delegation from the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) visited SUS ENVIRONMENT's flagship waste-to-energy plant in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with leading international institutional investors. The visit provided a valuable platform for both parties to explore potential collaboration frameworks. Senior representatives engaged in extensive discussions on technological innovation, operational excellence, and emerging market opportunities, ultimately reaching broad consensus on multiple avenues for future cooperation and mutual development.

During the comprehensive site tour, delegation members visited the exhibition center, equipment corridor, waste crane control room, and central control room, gaining firsthand insight into the complete waste-to-energy conversion process. The clean, odorless, and highly automated working environment effectively challenged long-standing stereotypes about waste management infrastructure. Real-time emissions monitoring demonstrated performance consistently meeting stringent national and international environmental standards. "The automation and emission performance here significantly reduce operational costs," remarked the delegation, commending the facility's advanced environmental controls and intelligent integrated management systems.

The visit reflects SUS International's accelerating global expansion. In March, the Thailand Nonthaburi waste-to-energy project successfully completed core equipment hoisting-Steam drum precisely positioned. In April, the Uzbekistan Kashkadarya waste-to-energy project passed its Unit 1 boiler hydrostatic test on the first attempt. In May, the Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City waste-to-energy project launched waste heat boiler lifting. The company is also actively advancing strategic expansion across the Middle East, engaging regional stakeholders to identify project opportunities and establish local partnerships in response to growing demand for sustainable waste management and clean energy solutions.

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider. *As of December 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed over 90 waste-to-energy plants (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste. The annual green power generation is approximately 20,000 GWh.

* Data from the Environmental Sanitation Net Of China and public data. The statistical scope is the total design scale. The data are as of December 31, 2025.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invest-qatar-visits-sus-environments-jiaxing-waste-to-energy-plant-exploring-clean-energy-collaboration-in-the-middle-east-302781390.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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