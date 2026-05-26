Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Technologie-Metall mit +90 %: Ist Indium der nächste KI-Boom, den der Markt noch nicht entdeckt hat?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 04:24 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Antai Solar: Antaisolar Launches We Cover Solar Roof One-Stop Solution

XIAMEN, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, Antaisolar has launched its We Cover | Solar Roof One-stop Solution, addressing key pain points in the rooftop solar market through comprehensive product portfolios, breakthrough installation technology, large-scale manufacturing, and full customer empowerment. As a leading supplier of solar roof mounting system, Antaisolar has shipped over 20 GW of distributed PV mounts globally and maintained top market share in Australia, Japan, the Americas, and Southeast Asia for many years.

ALTRA Rooftop Mounting System Series Unveiled

To tackle complex roof types and varying standards, Antaisolar introduced the ALTRA Rooftop Mounting System Series. Designed on the principle that every rooftop deserves the right solution, ALTRA offers a scenario-based, performance-tiered portfolio covering 4 major applications through 3 product lines: PRO, BASE, and LITE.

PRO delivers maximum performance and installation efficiency, BASE provides the best balance of performance and cost, and LITE offers a simple, economical solution for areas with lower wind and snow loads.

SnapFit Flash Installation System Breaks Efficiency Barriers

A highlight of the event was the live demonstration of the SnapFit Flash Installation System on a real metal roof. By integrating grounding into pre-assembled components and using an innovative injection-molded spring structure, SnapFit simplifies installation into just three simple actions: place, rotate, and snap. No complex tools are required, reducing on-site steps and boosting installation efficiency by up to 50%.

In-house Manufacturing Ensures Reliable Delivery

Antaisolar's updated manufacturing foundation underpins the solution. The new 160,000? industrial park has an annual capacity of 15GW (10GW aluminum + 5GW carbon steel) with a fully integrated production system.

The base features three core workshops: Extrusion & Oxidation for aluminum forming and surface treatment, Precision Machining for high-accuracy cutting and forming, and Carbon Steel for high-strength profiles. A self-built 6MW rooftop PV project generates about 7.17 million kWh annually for self-use, supporting a green production cycle.

Focus on Long-Term Customer Value

As a full-process customer empowerment partner, Antaisolar meets the needs of every client.

We have launched the SolarAID intelligent roof design platform - a simple, user-friendly tool integrating roof mapping, smart layout, and one-click quotation.

For distributors, Antaisolar offers a comprehensive value-chain empowerment system, including joint brand building, standardized kit delivery, and full technical support to help them execute projects efficiently.For MW-scale C&I customers, we provide full-lifecycle services, ensuring smooth project delivery and long-term stable operation

More about Antaisolar: antaisolar.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antaisolar-launches-we-cover-solar-roof-one-stop-solution-302781401.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.