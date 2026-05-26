

EQS Newswire / 26/05/2026 / 10:24 UTC+8

While the global AI industry remains mired in an arms race over parameter scales and compute clusters, a deeper structural contradiction is surfacing, large language models have no shortage of engines, yet they face a critical shortage of the "fuel" needed to power those engines at peak performance. The true inflection point of this competition has quietly shifted from "building engines" to "refining fuel".



TokenONE: A New AI-Native Operating System Built Around Token Economics



Without high-octane fuel, even the best engine runs inefficiently. Over the past two years, the AI industry has frantically scaled up model parameters and expanded compute clusters. Yet when these models enter the core operations of enterprises, the limitations of generic Tokens become starkly apparent - they function like low-grade gasoline: abundant in volume but low in energy density. Enterprises attempting to solve specialized problems with generic Tokens often require repeated iterations, resulting in massive amounts of wasted compute.



What enterprises need is not a metering device that charges "by the word," but Specialized Tokens that can hit business decisions on the first try. Specialized Tokens are precisely this "high-octane fuel" - refined from industry-specific private data through cleansing, standardization, alignment, and knowledge augmentation. A single Specialized Token carries information density and business logic equivalent to hundreds of generic Tokens stacked together.



Xunce (03317.HK) has unveiled the world's first TokenOS operating system - TokenONE. With "refinement, delivery, and decision-making" as its core capabilities, TokenONE transforms raw data into high-purity, high-value "Specialized Tokens" through an industrialized process, enabling direct consumption by various models and AI Agents while making LLM outputs measurable and auditable. An End-to-End Industrial Pipeline



TokenONE operates around a complete industrial assembly line. It begins by addressing the "raw material intake" challenge - through its data tokenization capability, it converts enterprises' fragmented, heterogeneous, non-standard private data into measurable, priceable, and exchangeable industrial raw materials. Whether financial risk-control logs, manufacturing equipment records, or medical imaging archives, TokenONE delivers precise cleansing, standardization, and tagging.



Once raw materials enter the "refinery," TokenONE's multi-compute foundation comes into play. Its unifiedly interfaces with GPU, CPU, and NPU resources, supporting hybrid cloud and on-premises deployment. This ensures that core data never leaves the enterprise's domain while flexibly scheduling computed resources. The real-time compute engine completes deep processing at millisecond speeds, pursuing 100% accuracy in specialized professional scenarios - a critical requirement for zero-tolerance domains such as financial risk control and industrial quality inspection.



At the final value-delivery stage, TokenONE is fully LLM-native and not bound to any single model vendor. Enterprises can flexibly switch and orchestrate both general-purpose large models and vertical models on the platform. TokenONE also supports enterprises in rapid training, fine-tuning, and deploying proprietary vertical models and small models - achieving lower costs, faster inference speeds, and fully private on-premise operation. From data ingestion to model invocation, TokenONE covers the full chain and takes responsibility for the final business outcome.

The "Ford Moment" for the AI Industry: Vertical Token Factories Go Industrial



From a strategic perspective, TokenONE's significance extends far beyond a technical solution. For the first time, it has defined an industrial production paradigm for "core production materials" in the AI industry - much as Ford's assembly line transformed automobile manufacturing from artisanal workshops to mass production, and as container standardization turned global trade from fragmented cargo handling into systematized logistics. TokenONE replicates this logic in the AI domain: transforming Tokens from "artisanal" custom processing to industrialized, standardized output.



This complete industrial system delivers breakthroughs on three levels:



For enterprise clients, TokenONE compresses AI deployment cycles from months to days. Token Factories directly output standardized Specialized Tokens, making AI investments measurable and traceable.



For LLM vendors, TokenONE provides scalable vertical data supply, systematically addressing the industry bottleneck of scarce specialized data.



For the AI industry at large, TokenONE drives a paradigm shift from "project-based" to "product-based" delivery, and from "custom development" to "standardized supply" - a prerequisite for AI to move from laboratories into production systems.



The Second Half Has Begun



The AI industry is undergoing a historic transition from "technology-driven" to "production-driven." The winners of the first half were companies with the strongest computing and the most parameters. The winners of the second half will be those capable of bringing AI into production systems on a scale, at low cost, and in a measurable way. The launch of TokenONE marks the official beginning of this second half.



Built on the underlying architecture of this Token Factory, Xunce is now partnering with leading enterprises across vertical industries to co-build Vertical Token Factories - extending the industrialized capability of data tokenization into every critical sector: finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy. Each Vertical Token Factory that comes online represents a material expansion of AI's application boundary within that industry. When Specialized Tokens become the "standard interface" for AI systems across industries, AI will have truly entered the core of production.



While the industry continues debating model parameters, Xunce has already built the "infrastructure" and "power source" of the AI era. From "crude oil" to "high-octane fuel," from "artisanal workshops" to "industrial production," TokenONE is writing the underlying logic for the next decade of the AI industry.



As a scarce asset in the AI infrastructure space, Xunce's long-term investment value is accelerating in tandem with the industrialization of Token Factories. 26/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News