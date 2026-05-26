

EQS Newswire / 26/05/2026 / 10:29 UTC+8

At a pivotal moment when AI technology is shifting from model competition to industrial application, Xunce (3317.HK) officially launched TokenONE, the world's first TokenOS operating system, on May 25,2026. Centered on the Token as the core asset unit, TokenONE establishes an industrialized production system that transforms raw data into high-value scenario-specific Tokens. It directly tackles the current bottleneck hindering AI adoption - the scarcity of enterprise-grade scenario data - and provides a solution to the toughest "last mile" challenge of large-scale AI deployment, sparking an industrial revolution modeled on the "Token Factory". A New Operating System for the AI Era: Ten Key Product Differentiators Build a Strong Moat As a next-generation operating system for the native AI era - following Windows in the PC age and iOS/Android in the mobile internet era - TokenONE empowers enterprise data to be directly invoked by AI models as data Tokens. Every model invocation generates quantifiable and traceable business value and insights, driving large-scale commercial adoption of Token Factories across industries. Throughout the entire chain of data refining, transmission, decision-making, and metering, TokenONE transforms each model invocation and application from mere compute consumption into measurable, traceable, and optimizable business value. Every Token drives business decisions directly, making large model outputs quantifiable. With ten distinct technological and product advantages, TokenONE builds the core capabilities of a Token Factory that closes the loop from data to value. Turning "Dormant Data" into "High-Energy AI Fuel" - Igniting the Token Factory Industrial Revolution While today's large models boast massive parameter counts, they suffer from an acute shortage of enterprise-grade scenario data. For example, in finance, risk control logic is embedded in transaction records and risk reports; in manufacturing, process know-how is locked in equipment logs and quality inspection documents; in healthcare, diagnostic expertise is scattered across imaging files and medical record systems. The vast amounts of high-quality data, industry knowledge, and scenario experience accumulated by enterprises remain "dormant" and cannot be effectively accessed by AI. TokenONE precisely addresses this pain point. It converts otherwise non-standard and unusable scenario knowledge into standardized, tradable, and auditable scenario Tokens - a process of data Tokenization. This turns dormant data into high-energy AI production materials and makes large-scale industrialization of scenario Tokens a reality. On the "industrialized" output side of the Token Factory, TokenONE establishes nine standardized processing stages and five core workflows, enabling end-to-end industrialized production of raw data - from "material entry" to "value realization". It upgrades data processing from a "handicraft workshop" model into a replicable, scalable, and auditable mass-production system. Foundation Layer - Standardized Material Entry. TokenONE connects multi-source heterogeneous data from inside and outside the enterprise. Its intelligent cleaning and standardization engine converts "messy and dirty" raw data into uniformly specified "industrial raw materials". Middle Layer - Core Refinery. Standardized data enters the Token Factory's core production line. The real-time computing engine completes deep processing at millisecond speeds, performs precise mapping using vertical scenario labels, and finally packages the results into measurable, pricable, and exchangeable scenario Tokens. Application & Frontier Layer - Value Realization. Packaged scenario Tokens are precisely injected into various AI agents. Through model tuning modules, they empower large models and intelligent hardware, directly driving business decisions. Every downstream call is a value realization event. Metering Layer - The World's First Pay-per-Invocation Operating System. From hardware isolation to system-level attestation, TokenONE ensures tamper-proof and fully transparent billing, enabling security, compliance, governance, and auditing. It shatters the industry's "black box" of billing, helping enterprises identify inefficient or wasteful consumption, and transforms AI spending from a passive cost into an actively managed, controllable asset. An Industrial Enabler for Large-Scale AI Deployment: Building Scenario Token Factories Across Industries The AI industry stands at a critical inflection point, transitioning from the first half - a race for model parameters - to the second half, where real value realization takes center stage. The bridge enabling this shift is the Tokenization and industrialized supply of scenario data. As an industry-scale bridge, TokenONE provides customers with ready-to-use, standardized scenario Tokens, lowering the barriers to AI adoption. It also supplies large model providers with massive volumes of vertical domain data, systematically solving the pain point of scenario data scarcity. Moreover, it establishes a benchmark for "Token production" across the entire AI industry, accelerating AI's journey from labs to every sector and ensuring that AI delivers tangible value. Looking ahead, Xunce will continue to build on the TokenONE architecture and co-establish vertical scenario Token Factories with industry leaders, covering high-value fields such as healthcare, high-end manufacturing, finance, and energy & power. This will embed the industrial capability of data Tokenization into every critical industry, forming a new type of infrastructure network that deeply integrates AI with the real economy. Business Model: From Data Governance to a Closed-Loop Token Economy To put the commercial essence of TokenONE more directly: it is essentially a "Tokenized upgrade" of Palantir's Ontology - or Ontology 2.0. Palantir's Ontology breaks down government and enterprise data silos to enable data-driven decision intelligence, but data itself remains a "static asset". TokenONE goes a step further: by encapsulating data into Tokens, it endows data with measurable, pricable, and tradable economic attributes, transforming data from "static assets" into "dynamic production materials". While Ontology 1.0 solves "how data can be understood", TokenONE solves how data can be industrially produced and monetized. This commercial core is externalized into two pricing paths that grow in sync with customers' maturity: Pay-per-Token Metering - Lowering the decision threshold for enterprise AI adoption. Billing is based on actual Token consumption, settled monthly or quarterly - pay for what you use. This "verify-first, invest-later" design ensures that the value of the AI system grows in step with the customer's actual usage. Full Buyout - Once an enterprise has fully validated the business value of the AI system and has a clear expectation of long-term use, it can seamlessly upgrade to a buyout model, acquiring full system ownership and absolute data sovereignty. Historical pay-per-Token payments can be credited toward the buyout price proportionally, fully protecting the customer's prior investment. The pricing logic also departs from the old "compute-stacking" framework, instead building value around the Token's business impact: the per-invocation price depends on data scarcity, real-time requirements, and industry complexity; invocation volume reflects actual usage depth in real business processes; and module depth measures how deeply the system is embedded into the customer's workflows - the more access points and the deeper the integration, the higher the overall value. Market data is already validating the explosive potential of this model. In April 2026, Xunce's annualized recurring revenue (ARR) from Token data invocation grew 300% quarter-on-quarter. Token-based pricing currently accounts for approximately 5% of revenue, with a target to raise that to 20%-30% by the end of 2026. Even more striking is the pricing power: Xunce's vertical-domain Token pricing ranges from USD10-100 per million Tokens - more than ten times that of general-purpose large models - and continues to rise with greater scenario specificity. This indicates that Xunce is undergoing a systemic shift from traditional subscription models to Token-based metering and value-sharing models, with the Token business becoming a powerful new growth engine. Conclusion The AI industry is currently at a turning point - moving from "lab invention" to "real-world commercial value realization". Large model providers are obsessively racing for more parameters, but a growing consensus recognizes that models without scenario data are engines without fuel. Just as iOS and Android unified the underlying logic of the mobile internet, Xunce's TokenONE is defining the underlying rules of the AI era - starting from real-world industry scenarios, connecting technology and resources through data, and making large-scale deployment of scenario Token Factories a reality. As more vertical industry Token Factories come online, Xunce is poised to become a core platform with phenomenal influence in the AI era and a leading driver of AI deployment. 26/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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