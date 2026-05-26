

EQS Newswire / 26/05/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Model, AI infrastructure updates, AI-native platform and agent products released SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2026 - Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today unveiled a suite of advanced model, infrastructure upgrades, AI-native platform and AI agent products for its global customers. These advancements underscore Alibaba Cloud's unwavering commitment to driving AI innovation and empowering users worldwide for the agentic era.



The announcements were made at Alibaba Cloud's first international Qwen Conference, held in Singapore, where the company also launched a new initiative with local ecosystem partners to equip over 1,000 local SMEs and students with practical skills in Generative AI and agentic AI.



"The agentic era represents a paradigm shift in how we interact with technology," said Dr. Feifei Li, Chief Technology Officer and President of International Business of Alibaba Cloud. "Our commitment to developing a comprehensive, full-stack AI ecosystem means we are not just offering powerful models, but also the AI-native tools and agentic cloud infrastructure that enable our international customers to seamlessly integrate AI into every facet of their operations."



Qwen3.7-Max - The robust foundation for AI agents



Alibaba's latest large language model, Qwen3.7-Max, is now available on Model Studio, Alibaba's AI development platform, in Singapore region. According to Artificial Analysis's latest global large language model Intelligence Index, Qwen3.7-Max ranked fifth globally and first among Chinese models.



With a score of 56.6 points, it outperformed other Chinese models such as Kimi-K2.6, DeepSeek-v4-Pro-Max, and GLM5.1, while demonstrating performance competitive with leading international models such as GPT, Claude, and Gemini.



Empowering agents with agentic cloud



To enable AI agents to interact more seamlessly with cloud resources, Alibaba Cloud has launched a new Skills portal that converts common cloud capabilities across more than 60 cloud products into Skill-based and MCP-compatible formats.



This allows AI agents to invoke cloud resources as naturally as calling functions. Alibaba Cloud's core products, including databases, big data, operations and maintenance (O&M), and security, have developed dedicated product-level agents to help manage complex cloud environments more efficiently.



Alibaba Cloud is also upgrading its AI infrastructure to better support agent runtime environments, with enhancements such as lightweight execution sandboxes, cross-task memory, seamless data circulation, and intelligent O&M across the full technology stack.



AI-native cloud with models and tools



To simplify access to and deployment of AI models, Alibaba Cloud unveiled Qwen Cloud, a new AI-native cloud platform designed to provide a seamless model service experience for both businesses and AI agents. The platform enables developers, enterprises, and prosumers to build AI-powered applications and agents with greater ease and efficiency.



Qwen Cloud features a three-entry design, with "Skills" for agents and a Command Line Interface (CLI) for workflow integration serving as core agent-friendly access points, alongside a user-friendly website for human users. The platform brings together a comprehensive ecosystem of leading models, including Alibaba's proprietary Qwen models, open-source models, and third-party offerings for text, vision, audio, image, video, and embedding tasks.



Singapore Initiative - equipping SMEs and students with practical skills in generative and agentic AI



Reinforcing its commitment to global AI adoption, Alibaba Cloud, in collaboration with the Tech Talent Assembly, an affiliated association under the National Trade Union Congress (NTUC), and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), has launched a new initiative to equip over 1,000 local SMEs and students in Singapore with practical skills in Generative and Agentic AI.



Announced at the Qwen Conference, this initiative provides access to Alibaba Cloud's advanced GenAI and agentic AI solutions, including Qwen and Wan, alongside hands-on training to foster real-world AI application understanding.



"This reflects a growing effort by partners to work with the Labour Movement to better support workers, including youths and PMEs, with the skills, guidance and confidence to take on opportunities in the AI economy. Through NTUC's AI-Ready SG initiative, we will continue working closely with our partners to pool resources and strengthen impact on the ground, so that workers receive tailored guidance and support every step of the way," said Desmond Tan Kok Ming, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore and the Deputy Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress.



Agent products updates for Enterprise Deployment



At the Qwen Conference, Alibaba Cloud debuted the JVS Agent Suite, a set of enterprise-grade agent toolkits for enterprises, developers and individuals to easily build and run exclusive AI agents. Built on the OpenClaw framework with robust cloud-native security, JVS Claw Teams supports 7x24 cloud operation, centralised distribution of an organisation's proprietary Skills, and integrated security management.



Another new product of JVS Agent Suite is JVS Mobile, an enterprise-grade mobile intelligent automation platform. Powered by the Qwen model and native OpenClaw, it enables the creation of AI agents capable of autonomous thinking, efficient multi-agent collaboration, and complex task execution across different applications.



In addition, Alibaba Cloud announced that it has joined the PyTorch Foundation, a community-driven hub for open-source AI under the Linux Foundation, as a Platinum member. Through this, Alibaba Cloud aims to contribute to the development of next-generation AI infrastructure and support the broader open-source AI ecosystem.



At the summit, Alibaba Cloud also launched a global hackathon for developers and startups to build production-grade AI agents with Alibaba's models on Qwen Cloud. Another short film competition, co-launched with leading design and video editing platform Picsart, will invite creators to produce original AI-generated films using Alibaba's advanced video generation model HappyHorse.



Hashtag: AlibabaCloud Qwen3.7-Max

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Alibaba Cloud Alibaba Cloud ( https://www.alibabacloud.com/ ) is a global leader in full-stack artificial intelligence services, offering state-of-the-art intelligent capabilities and a worldwide AI cloud computing network, providing developer-friendly AI services across the globe. Qwen (Chinese: Tongyi Qianwen) is a family of large language and multimodal AI models developed by Alibaba. Debuted in 2023, open-weight Qwen models are available to global developers via HuggingFace and ModelScope.



News Source: Alibaba Cloud

26/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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