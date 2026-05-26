Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - In collaboration with ShiJing Medical, Frost & Sullivan has conducted comprehensive research on the myopia management in children and adolescent and published the "2026 Blue Book on the Current Status and Trends of Myopia Management in Children and Adolescent" on May 26, 2026. The blue book aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the efficacy of existing therapies, policy and regulatory developments, and market potential, while tracing the evolution of industry technologies, monitoring future trends, and exploring the sector's significant growth potential and underlying market drivers.

(To read the 2026 Blue Book on the Current Status and Future Trends of Myopia Management in Children and Adolescent, visit: (https://hub.frost.com/current-status-and-trends-of-myopia-management-in-children-and-adolescent/)

The 2026 Blue Book on the Current Status and Future Trends of Myopia Management in Children and Adolescent highlights the following:

Chapter 1: Myopia Disease Analysis (definition and mechanisms, need for myopia control, disease burden in Children and Adolescents)

Chapter 2: Myopia Management Market Analysis (overview of current treatment approaches, China favorable policy, financing events, market potential )

Chapter 3: Red Light Therapy Market Analysis (red light therapy introduction, similarities and differences between laser diode and LED red light, typical myopia red light therapy product analysis)

Chapter 4: Analysis of Future Development Trends in the Myopia Management Market (drivers and development trends of the myopia management market)

Children's and adolescent myopia continues to attract broad attention, and myopia management is expanding from simple prevention to a full-cycle approach covering screening, intervention, follow-up, and health management. Growing family awareness, regular school screening, and stronger medical services are driving sustained demand, while the industry is moving toward more professional, integrated, and comprehensive solutions.

Policies on myopia prevention and control for children and adolescents continue to improve, with a more complete industry framework. China has built a coordinated system across education, healthcare, and disease control sectors, making prevention more routine, institutional and science-based. The introduction of ophthalmic service pricing guidelines further shows that regulation is moving toward higher standards, better quality, and stronger order.

In recent years, technological innovation has been significantly driving the iterative upgrading of myopia prevention products and treatment methods. This not only addresses some of the pain points associated with traditional treatments but also broadens the clinical pathways for myopia intervention. For example, beyond optical correction and pharmaceutical intervention, RLRL therapy, as a novel photobiomodulation treatment modality, is gradually moving from research to clinical application, demonstrating promising potential for myopia control. Studies indicate that compared to children wearing traditional single-vision spectacles, those receiving red-light therapy show significantly slower myopia progression and effective control of axial elongation, with no observable treatment-related adverse events in the short term. This new technology offers a novel therapeutic strategy for the clinical challenge of rapidly progressing myopia. Relevant systematic reviews suggest that when combined with standard myopia management measures, RLRL can significantly improve myopia development indicators, providing an important complement to traditional intervention methods.

Myopia management industry for children and adolescents is moving toward a more integrated product system. Red light therapy, VR vision training, and other technologies are gaining attention, driving the shift from single products to diversified solutions. Meanwhile, product approval and management are becoming more refined, and industry channels are moving toward a more standardized model built on coordination among medical institutions, professional optometry providers, and primary screening and referral systems.

According to Frost & Sullivan's data analysis, global myopia management medical device retail market size grew from USD 14.6 billion in 2020 to USD 30.5 billion in 2024. It is projected that by 2030, the global myopia management medical device retail market size will reach USD 60.7 billion. During the same period (2020-2024), China's myopia management medical device retail market expanded from RMB 14.5 billion to RMB 40.7 billion. By 2030, the market is expected to reach RMB 90.9 billion.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been supporting the Global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and investors in developing growth strategies.

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Source: Hmedium