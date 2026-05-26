Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Technologie-Metall mit +90 %: Ist Indium der nächste KI-Boom, den der Markt noch nicht entdeckt hat?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 06:06 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SK chemicals' Seven Plastic Materials Confirmed Compatible with European Recycling Processes

- "Full compatibility" verified with PET bottle recycling streams, proving recyclability from the material design stage

SK chemicals' plastic materials have secured verification of their compatibility as feedstock for recycling processes in Europe.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals announced on May 26 that its copolyester ECOTRIA CLARO and its PET-based SKYPET product family have been recognized by RecyClass, a European recycling assessment body, as recyclable within the PET recycling stream.

RecyClass is a non-profit, cross-industry initiative established to advance the circular economy for plastics in Europe. It operates a structured framework to evaluate and certify the recyclability of plastic materials in accordance with evaluation protocols and design guidelines.

In line with the RecyClass framework, SK chemicals obtained the Technology Approval (TA), an assessment that verifies whether a material, when introduced into actual recycling processes, can be reliably used as recycled feedstock without disrupting existing operations. The TA serves as a key benchmark for assessing a material's compatibility with the recycling process when used as feedstock for post-consumer recycled plastics. Materials whose compatibility with recycling processes has not been verified can cause process disruptions or quality degradation, potentially impeding actual recycling.

With this outcome, SK chemicals has secured authoritative verification of the value of its diverse polyester portfolio as recycling feedstock, spanning from copolyesters to PET and from recycled to virgin materials. While recycled materials are commonly evaluated by whether and to what extent they contain recycled feedstock reprocessed from waste plastics, the industry also regards the question of whether discarded waste plastics can themselves be processed back into feedstock as an equally critical measure of recyclability.

For example, even if a material contains 100% recycled PET, it cannot contribute to a continuous circular structure if it fails to be recycled again after use due to process-related issues, ultimately ending up discarded or landfilled. For this reason, experts emphasize that building a sustainable recycling ecosystem requires materials to satisfy two conditions: incorporating recycled content (Recycled) and being recyclable themselves (Recyclable).

Ahn Jae-hyun, CEO of SK chemicals, said, "This verification is an official endorsement of our materials' circularity as feedstock, which represents one pillar of the complete circular structure we are building. To establish a sustainable circular economy, we will continue to accumulate technical expertise in recycling and strengthen our competitiveness across the entire process, from feedstock to commercialization, while expanding collaboration with European customers and other stakeholders."

The seven products that received the assessment include five copolyester products in the ECOTRIA CLARO family and two products in the general-purpose SKYPET family. The five ECOTRIA CLARO products, namely ECOTRIA CLARO 100, ECOTRIA CLARO 200, ECOTRIA CLARO 300, ECOTRIA CLARO 100 CR50N, and ECOTRIA CLARO 200 CR50N, received the Full Compatible grade, indicating they can be recycled together within the PET recycling process without any restrictions across the entire workflow. The two SKYPET products, SKYPET BR and SKYPET BR-V, received the Limited Compatible grade, meaning they can be recycled under specific process conditions.

Earlier, last year, SK chemicals had secured the highest Class A rating from RecyClass through its Letter of Compatibility (LoC) for a PET bottle made with SKYPET CR, its circular-recycled PET. This assessment evaluates whether a container's structural design is compatible with existing recycling processes and serves as a benchmark for determining whether the container can be processed without issues during actual recycling. The bottle incorporated SKYPET CR BB and SKYPET CR BL.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987413/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030193/SK_Chemicals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sk-chemicals-seven-plastic-materials-confirmed-compatible-with-european-recycling-processes-302781440.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.