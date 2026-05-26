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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 06:26 Uhr
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Ambest Group Berhad: Ambest Delivers RM4.77 Million Adjusted PBT In Q1 FY2026 As Revenue Rises 57.9% QoQ

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Ambest Group Berhad ("Ambest" or the "Company"), an engineering supporting services provider specialising in precision machining and sheet metal fabrication, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q1 FY2026"), marking its first quarterly result following the Company's listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 6 February 2026.

Ambest Group Berhad

For Q1 FY2026, Ambest recorded revenue of RM20.37 million, representing a 57.9% increase from RM12.90 million in the immediately preceding quarter ended 31 December 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"). The stronger performance was mainly driven by higher deliveries of customer orders across both its precision machining and sheet metal fabrication business activities. Gross profit rose at a stronger pace of 73.7% quarter-on-quarter to RM6.93 million from RM3.99 million, while gross profit margin improved to approximately 34.0% from 30.9% in Q4 FY2025.

Precision machining remained the Company's core revenue contributor, generating RM15.75 million or 77.3% of total revenue for the quarter, while sheet metal fabrication contributed RM4.62 million or 22.7%. The Company's revenue was primarily derived from local customers, with Malaysia contributing RM20.08 million or approximately 98.6% of total revenue during the quarter.

Ambest recorded profit before tax ("PBT") of RM1.21 million and profit after tax ("PAT") of RM0.38 million for Q1 FY2026, after recognising one-off listing expenses of approximately RM3.56 million charged to profit or loss during the quarter. Excluding these non-recurring listing expenses, Ambest's adjusted PBT would have stood at RM4.77 million, while adjusted PAT would have stood at RM3.94 million, reflecting the Company's underlying profitability following stronger revenue delivery.

Mr. Tan Beng Beng, Managing Director of Ambest Group Berhad commented, "Our first quarter as a listed company reflects the resilience of Ambest's operating platform and the continued recovery in customer order deliveries. While reported earnings were affected by one-off listing expenses arising from our IPO, the adjusted performance provides a clearer indication of the underlying momentum of the business. We are encouraged by the higher revenue and gross profit achieved during the quarter, and we remain focused on strengthening operational efficiency, expanding production capabilities and supporting customers in the semiconductor equipment supply chain."

Mr. Tan added, "The semiconductor industry remains a highly demanding sector where quality, precision and consistency are critical. As customers increase capital spending and supply chains continue to normalise, Ambest is well-positioned to support higher order requirements through our technical capabilities, strengthened balance sheet and planned investments in machinery. We will continue to execute our expansion plans in a disciplined manner while maintaining cost control and delivery reliability."

Following the completion of its IPO, Ambest's financial position strengthened, with total equity increasing to RM62.46 million as at 31 March 2026 from RM35.98 million as at 31 December 2025. Cash and bank balances increased to RM12.51 million, while total bank borrowings were reduced to RM22.24 million from RM35.86 million as at the end of FY2025, mainly following the utilisation of IPO proceeds for borrowings repayment.

As at 31 March 2026, Ambest had utilised RM19.14 million of its RM27.50 million gross IPO proceeds. This included the full utilisation of RM12.00 million allocated for repayment of borrowings, RM4.80 million for listing expenses, RM2.22 million for general working capital and RM0.13 million for the purchase of new machineries. The remaining RM8.36 million will be channelled mainly towards new machineries and working capital to support the Company's next phase of growth.

Ambest also successfully concluded its 1st Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, with shareholders approving all resolutions tabled at the meeting. The approved resolutions included the re-election of retiring Directors, payment of Directors' fees and benefits, re-appointment of external auditors, as well as the renewal of the authority for the Directors to issue shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.

Looking ahead, Ambest remains cautiously optimistic on its prospects, supported by improving conditions in the semiconductor industry and continued demand from key customer segments. Recent industry indicators point to stronger global semiconductor momentum, with the Semiconductor Industry Association reporting that global semiconductor sales increased 25.0% from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026, while SEMI's World Fab Forecast projects global equipment spending to reach US$143.06 billion in 2026, representing 16.5% annual growth.

###

About Ambest Group Berhad

Ambest Group Berhad ("Ambest" or the "Company") is listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad under the stock name AMBEST and stock code 0391. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ambest Technology Sdn Bhd, the Company is principally involved in the manufacturing of high-precision machining parts and components, with capabilities spanning CNC milling, CNC turning, sheet metal fabrication and sub-assembly services. Based in Penang, Ambest serves customers in precision-driven industries, particularly the semiconductor industry, and is supported by advanced manufacturing facilities, skilled engineering talent and quality management certifications including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015.

For more information, visit https://ambestgroup.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Ambest Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow
Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Ambest Group Berhad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ambest-delivers-rm4.77-million-adjusted-pbt-in-q1-fy2026-as-revenue-ri-1170326

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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