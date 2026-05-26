Oticon Medical today announces its new non-surgical portfolio, Ponto Instant, designed to broaden access to bone conduction hearing and offer more choice for users and hearing care professionals.

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Left: Instant HearBand, a discreet behind-the-head wearable solution that offers an alternative to Softband 5. Right: Instant SoundConnector, a small accessory fitted to a cap or other headwear, providing another non-surgical way to wear a Ponto sound processor.

The Ponto Instant portfolio includes Softband 5, Oticon Medical's established and trusted non-surgical solution, and now expands with the launch of Instant HearBand and Instant SoundConnector, further strengthening its wearable offering for children and adults who prefer a non-surgical solution.

Instant HearBand: a discreet new wearable alternative

As part of the new portfolio, Instant HearBand is introduced as a discreet, sleek and lightweight behind-the-head wearable solution. Designed as an alternative to Softband 5, it expands Oticon Medical's non-surgical offering and provides users and hearing care professionals with more choice. It is intended for children and adults who prefer a discreet, non-surgical solution that fits more easily into everyday life.

Available in Small, Medium and Large sizes, Instant HearBand comes with black ear hooks and front tips designed to support comfort and secure retention. The ear hooks and front tips can be replaced with five additional colours to support a more personalised fit and style preference while helping to accommodate a wider range of users.

Instant SoundConnector: an alternative headwear option

The portfolio also includes Instant SoundConnector, a small accessory that is fitted onto a cap or other headwear to hold the sound processor in place. It offers an additional non-surgical wearing option for specific occasions and individual style preferences. By allowing users to wear their sound processor with a favourite cap or headwear, Instant SoundConnector adds versatility to the wearing experience and supports greater personal choice.

For the best non-surgical experience without undergoing an implant procedure, Softband 5 or Instant HearBand are the recommended options. Both can be fitted with Ponto 5 Mini or Ponto 5 SuperPower, with Ponto 5 SuperPower (65 dB) especially valuable during trialling, where extra power helps to overcome skin attenuation and provide an experience closer to that of an implanted device. Instant SoundConnector therefore strengthens the portfolio by adding a complementary option for users who want another way to wear their sound processor.

Supporting choice across the hearing journey

With the introduction of Ponto Instant, Oticon Medical continues its commitment to providing a complete portfolio of bone conduction hearing solutions that supports users throughout their hearing journey, from non-surgical wearables to implanted solutions.

"Ponto Instant brings together non-surgical solutions that give users and hearing care professionals greater choice across different needs and preferences," said René Govaerts, President General Manager, Oticon Medical. "With Instant HearBand and Instant SoundConnector, we are continuing to build a portfolio that supports more individual wearing options."

Ponto Instant marks another step in Oticon Medical's ambition to support users and hearing care professionals with flexible solutions that combine comfort, discretion and everyday usability. Availability of Instant HearBand and Instant SoundConnector is subject to regulatory approval in respective markets.

For more information visit www.oticonmedical.com/pontoinstant

About Oticon Medical

Oticon Medical is a global company in implantable hearing solutions, dedicated to bringing the power of sound to people at every stage of life. For more than a decade, we have made bone anchored hearing systems more accessible by simplifying the treatment for physicians, audiologists, and patients alike.

We believe that patients and hearing care professionals should be able to choose the best possible solution at any time along the patient journey. We call it "Freedom of Choice" and it has always been paramount to Oticon Medical. This is the reason why our solutions are designed to be compatible whenever possible. As a result, an implant from Oticon Medical stands as a true testament to our unwavering lifelong support.

We work collaboratively with professionals to ensure that every solution we create is designed with our users' needs in mind. We have a strong passion to provide innovative solutions and support that enhance quality of life and help people live life to the fullest now and in the future.

Because we know how much sound matters.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Erik Lund

Marketing Director, Oticon Medical

E-mail: erld@oticonmedical.com

Mobile: +46 76 304 4482