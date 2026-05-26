Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Technologie-Metall mit +90 %: Ist Indium der nächste KI-Boom, den der Markt noch nicht entdeckt hat?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 07:12 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: Shared future: China, Serbia push comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights

BEIJING, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN published an article on Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing. Highlighting the ironclad friendship between the two countries, the article focused on their mutually beneficial cooperation and upholding of fairness and justice, and stressed efforts to elevate the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.

Hailed as the pride of Serbia, the century-old Smederevo Steelworks stands as a shining symbol of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Serbia.

Once mired in severe operational difficulties and on the brink of bankruptcy, the plant made a remarkable comeback in 2016 when its Chinese partner arrived, thanks to the deepening of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries. Today, it has become one of the world's largest iron and steel makers and integrated service providers measured by production capacity.

During a state visit to Serbia in 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic replica steel models as gifts. The models, in the shape of China's Temple of Heaven and Serbia's Church of Saint Sava, were made of steel produced by the plant, signifying the stronger ties between the two countries.

On Monday, the two leaders held talks in Beijing. Xi called on the two countries to jointly forge a bright path toward a shared future and common prosperity and elevate the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.

Ironclad friendship

From the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games to the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to commemorative activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Vucic has attended multiple major events in China. The term "ironclad friendship" has become a hallmark of bilateral meetings and phone calls between the two leaders.

Guided by the strategic guidance of the two leaders, China-Serbia relations have maintained high-standard development in recent years. In 2025, bilateral trade reached $6.49 billion, marking a 13% year-on-year increase, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Serbia was among the earliest European countries to partner with China in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In recent years, China and Serbia, under the BRI, have accelerated the development of a series of projects such as the Budapest-Belgrade railway and the Fruska Gora Corridor linking Novi Sad and Ruma.

In October 2025, the Chinese-built Serbian section of the Budapest-Belgrade railway was fully inaugurated. Vucic marked the occasion by taking a ride on the newly opened railway, hailing it as a generational achievement that "will forever be written into the history books."

With the China-Serbia Free Trade Agreement taking effect on July 1, 2024, Serbian specialty products, such as wine, honey, beef and mutton, are increasingly entering the Chinese market. Meanwhile, projects constructed with the participation of Chinese companies, such as the Belgrade bypass and the Gornji Milanovac bypass, have been completed, serving as key infrastructure projects supporting Serbia's national development.

The ironclad friendship between China and Serbia is unique and has a profound historical logic and practical foundation, Xi told Vucic, urging both sides to continue to strengthen youth and cultural exchanges and leverage visa exemption policies, the free trade agreement, and direct flights to expand all-round cooperation in multiple areas to inherit and carry forward the traditional friendship.

On Monday, Xi also awarded Vucic the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China. Describing the occasion as "one of the most important moments of my life," Vucic reaffirmed his commitment to promoting the bilateral friendship between Serbia and China and advancing the building of a Serbia-China community with a shared future.

Shared future

Built on shared historical trials and lofty aspirations, China and Serbia both cherish perseverance and resilience, uphold national independence and dignity, and share a profound understanding of the importance of upholding peaceful development, fairness and justice, Xi noted during Monday's meeting.

In May 2024, Serbia became the first European country to agree with China on building a community with a shared future for the new era. Since then, the bilateral partnership has expanded beyond infrastructure into technology, green energy, and artificial intelligence, securing a promising start toward building a China-Serbia community with a shared future.

After Monday's meeting between Xi and Vucic, the two countries issued a joint statement advancing the four global initiatives proposed by China: the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI).

Highlighting that the four global initiatives have contributed Chinese wisdom and strength to solving global development problems, addressing global security challenges, promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and improving global governance, Serbia has decided to participate in the Group of Friends of the GDI and the Group of Friends of the GGI, demonstrating its willingness to deepen cooperation with China on international governance and global development.

Xi called on China and Serbia to continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs, practice true multilateralism, and make unremitting efforts to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world, universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

For more information, please click:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-05-26/China-Serbia-push-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-to-new-heights-1NreUhbzaeY/p.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-shared-future-china-serbia-push-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-to-new-heights-302781517.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.