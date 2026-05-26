Are you looking forward to the upcoming summer? From watching the FIFA World Cup and enjoying lawn music festivals at night, to partying with friends and light packing for trips-this season is all about celebration. VOOPOO introduces the DRAG H40 Pro, the latest addition to the legendary DRAG series, designed to accompany you through every memorable moment. Featuring a premium and refined look, a portable size, and a crystal-clear display, the DRAG H40 Pro is your perfect summer partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260525288541/en/

VOOPOO DRAG H40 Pro

Premium Leather Grip, Smart Simplicity in Your Palm

The DRAG H40 Pro features a 360° leather wrap that fits naturally in the palm of the hand. Its compact, rounded cylindrical body is wrapped in premium leather, providing both a comfortable grip and a sophisticated feel. Designed for portability, the device easily slips into a pocket without added bulk. The 0.72-inch TFT screen delivers clear and intuitive information at a glance. The device features responsive button ignition and straightforward power adjustment. Together, these elements ensure a smooth and user-friendly experience.

Long-Lasting Power, Flexible Vaping Options

Equipped with a built-in 2450 mAh high-capacity battery, the DRAG H40 Pro offers a 63% increase over the previous generation, delivering up to five days of regular use on a full charge. The device supports 5V/2A fast charging and vaping while charging, allowing users to minimize downtime. In addition, the DRAG H40 Pro is compatible with the full range of PnP X Cartridges, enabling users to choose different coils to suit both MTL and DTL vaping preferences.

No other pod device in this size combines elegant craftsmanship, all-day battery life, and versatile vaping options as seamlessly as the DRAG H40 Pro. VOOPOO remains committed to empowering users with innovative, reliable, and stylish products that seamlessly fit into every lifestyle. As the summer heats up, let the DRAG H40 Pro be your trusted companion. Take your DRAG H40 Pro this summer and enjoy every moment with your friends, from World Cup matches to unforgettable parties!

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260525288541/en/

Contacts:

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: victor@voopootech.com

Telephone: 18501548754

Website: www.voopoo.com

City: Shenzhen