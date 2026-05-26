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WKN: A14X9E | ISIN: CA82938H1073 | Ticker-Symbol: 3ZX1
Tradegate
25.05.26 | 14:18
0,261 Euro
-1,88 % -0,005
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINTANA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SINTANA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2610,27107:30
ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Sintana Energy Inc.: TSX-V Approval and PDMR Dealing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of 18 May 2026 ("Result of Fundraise"), the Company has now received conditional TSX-V approval in respect of the Placing and Subscription. The receipt of the TSX-V conditional approval was one of the conditions to completion of the Fundraising, and as a result that particular condition has been satisfied. Completion of the Fundraising remains conditional upon Admission, which is expected to occur on or around 27 May 2026. The Fundraising also remains subject to standard post-closing filings and the final approval of the TSX-V.

PDMR Dealing

As announced on 18 May 2026, pursuant to the Subscription, Robert Bose, the CEO of the Company, has subscribed for 826,105 Subscription Shares through Charlestown Energy Partners LLC (of which Robert Bose is a managing member) in exchange for an investment of US$250,000 and Eytan Uliel, President of the Company, has subscribed for 826,105 Subscription Shares in exchange for an investment of US$250,000.

Following Admission, Robert Bose and Eytan Uliel, both directors of the Company, will hold the following number of Common Shares in the Company:

Name

Number of Common Shares Held

Percentage of enlarged share capital

Robert Bose*

26,827,368

4.84%

Eytan Uliel

10,492,001

1.89%

*Mr. Bose holds the legal and beneficial title in 2,213,503 Common Shares. Mr. Bose is also the beneficial owner of 24,613,865 Common Shares held by Charlestown Energy Partners LLC

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Company's announcement released on 15 May 2026 and 18 May 2026 in respect of the Fundraise unless the context provides otherwise.

Further information:

Sintana Energy Inc

Tel: +44 (0) 747 845 987

Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer
Eytan Uliel, President


Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sole Bookrunner)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

Zeus (Nomad, Joint Broker and Co-Lead Manager)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000


Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry
Simon Johnson / Alex Bartram (Broking)


Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker and Co-Lead Manager)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie

Auctus Advisors (Capital Markets Adviser)

Tel: 07711 627449

Jonathan Wright / Rupert Holdsworth Hunt

Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations

Tel: +1 475 477 9401

jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com

CAMARCO - Financial PR
Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. Robert Bose (through Charlestown Energy Partners LLC)
2. Eytan Uliel



2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1. Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
2. President & Executive Director



b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial



3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sintana Energy Inc



b)

LEI

984500ETD72B0D4E4645



4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Common Shares of no par value



Identification code

ISIN: CA82938H1073



b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Common Shares of no par value in the Company



c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. Robert Bose

2. Eytan Uliel

US$0.3027

1. 826,105

2. 826,105








d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

1,652,210



- Price

US$500,000



e)

Date of the transaction

19 May 2026



f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE INTO THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS BEING MADE IN THE UNITED STATES.

About Sintana

Sintana, the Canadian parent company of a group of companies, is focused on the acquisition, exploration, potential development, and ultimately the monetisation of a diverse portfolio of interests in high-impact assets with significant hydrocarbon resource potential in emerging "frontier" geographies. Specifically, this includes interests in eight licences in two countries, Namibia and Uruguay, as well as pending indirect interests in additional licences in Namibia and Angola (and legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas), providing exposure to a range of geologic plays, basins, operators, regulators, jurisdictions and geopolitical regimes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the property interests held by the Company, the receipt of final regulatory approvals and the anticipated gross proceeds to be raised pursuant to the Fundraise and timing associated therewith. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "believes", "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove accurate. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tsx-v-approval-and-pdmr-dealing-1169994

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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