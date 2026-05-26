The Australian government has officially launched the latest tender in its Capacity Investment Scheme initiative, a competitive round targeting 5 GW of renewable energy generation capacity in the National Electricity Market. Australia The next round of the Australian government's Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) is officially open, providing renewable energy project developers with the opportunity to register and bid for underwriting contracts for generation projects in the National Electricity Market (NEM). CIS Tender 9 - NEM Generation is seeking an indicative target of 5 GW of renewable energy ...

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