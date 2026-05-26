DON'T NOD's Lost Records: Bloom and Rage awarded at the 2026 Canadian Game Awards

Paris, May 26, 2026 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and studio, is proud to announce that Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, created by the original Life is Strange team and developed by DON'T NOD Montréal, has won the Fan Choice Award at the 2026 Canadian Game Awards.

This player-voted award highlights the game's emotional storytelling and the strong connection it has built with its global community.

Lost records: Bloom & Rage was also nominated in five additional categories, including: Best Art Direction, Best Score/Soundtrack, Best Narrative, Best Performance (presented by ACTRA Toronto) and Game of the Year.

"This recognition from players represents an incredible emotion for the whole team. I'm incredibly grateful to our talented team for their creativity, passion, and dedication in crafting stories and characters that resonate so deeply with players around the world." said Frédérique Fourny-Jennings, Managing Director at DON'T NOD Montréal.

Rewind back to the 90s and live the defining summer of four high school girls as they forge bonds through their growing friendship, their punk band, and an unexplained event that will forever change their lives.

Lort records: Bloom & Rage is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

To stay up to date on the latest news and updates, follow DON'T NOD on X, Instagram and TikTok.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98391-2026_05_26_cp_dne_bloom-rage-canadian-award-vdef-uk.pdf