DJ VVV Sports Limited: Proposed Placing to raise GBP5 million, Acquisition of TOPSERIES Pickleball and USA Expansion

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) VVV Sports Limited: Proposed Placing to raise GBP5 million, Acquisition of TOPSERIES Pickleball and USA Expansion 26-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VVV Sports Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Proposed Placing to raise GBP5 million, Acquisition of TOPSERIES Pickleball and USA Expansion VVV Sports Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with its ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (under the ticker VVV), is pleased to announce a proposed placing of new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately GBP5 million (approximately USD7 million) with the issue price expected to be at or around the current market price of the Company's shares (the "Placing"). The proposed Placing is being facilitated by the Company's Corporate Broker AlbR Capital Limited ("AlbR"). Details on the closing of the Placing, including the number of Placing Shares and warrants being issued, will be announced in due course. HIGHLIGHTS -- Proposed placing to raise gross proceeds of approximately GBP5 million (USD7 million) -- Proceeds to fund the Company's US expansion, working capital and further investment in its subsidiaries and new opportunities. The Company intends to seek a dual listing on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States, whilst retaining its listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, following the completion of the Placing. -- The Company is additionally progressing plans for a US Padel Centre of Excellence in New York -- The Abu Dhabi Padel Centre of Excellence (ADPCE), which the Company is seeking to develop in partnership with Abu Dhabi Project and Infrastructure Company (ADPIC), is one of the most ambitious planned padel facilities in the world and forms a central part of Abu Dhabi's five-year national padel strategy. The project size is 55,000sqm and an investment of over GBP120m due to be delivered within 24 months. -- Deal timetable: Placing expected to close by the end of June 2026. -- VVV Sports has acquired 100 per cent ownership of TOPSERIES Pickleball, a leading pickleball circuit and tour infrastructure business operating across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The acquisition is not conditional on completion of the proposed Placing. BACKGROUND TO THE PLACING VVV is a next generation sports, media and entertainment business, seeking to build the infrastructure behind the world's fastest-growing emerging sports, including padel and pickleball. The Company operates across five divisions: athlete management (R3 Sport), events and activations (TOPSERIES Pickleball and the R3 Bullpadel Cup), infrastructure (Global Padel Centres of Excellence), media and content (Windswept and Groovy) and brands and commerce (exclusive distribution of Bullpadel equipment across the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand). The Company was founded by Jonathan Rowland, who also serves as Chairman, a British entrepreneur with a background in financial services, including the founding of Redwood Bank and various other businesses globally. Recent market research data indicates that the global padel market now encompasses more than 30 million players across 40,000+ courts worldwide, growing at 15 to 20 per cent annually. The US padel market is growing at 51.5 per cent year on year, with approximately 650 courts and 100,000 active players currently, projected to reach 20,000 courts and 10 million active players by 2030. Pickleball has 50 million players globally and is the fastest-growing sport in North America. The Board believes the Company is well-positioned to capitalise on significant growth opportunities in both sports, particularly in the United States, where demand for padel and pickleball infrastructure substantially exceeds current supply. TOPSERIES PICKLEBALL The Company has acquired 100% of TOPSERIES Pickleball, a leading pickleball circuit operating outside the United States. TOPSERIES operates across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with an active calendar of events scheduled across the region in 2026. The Company's ambition is to become the dominant force in pickleball across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, developing player pathways, event infrastructure and commercial partnerships across the region. USE OF PROCEEDS The net proceeds of the Placing will be used for the working capital of the Company and further investment in its subsidiaries and new strategic opportunities, including: -- The establishment of VVV USA, which will be the Company's US operating entity, with a planned place of business in Miami, Florida. The launch of VVV Sport Book Inc., a sports betting and prediction markets platform, alongside the roll-out of the R3 Bullpadel Cup into the US market. -- Bullpadel equipment distribution: through its subsidiary MRH Sport Ltd, VVV holds the exclusive right to distribute Bullpadel equipment, one of the world's leading padel equipment brands and official partner of Premier Padel, across the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The Company is finalising terms for the distribution of Bullpadel equipment in other geographies for 2026. -- Continued development of plans for the Abu Dhabi Padel Centre of Excellence. -- Progression of plans for the US Padel Centre of Excellence in New York. -- TOPSERIES Pickleball circuit operations and expansion. -- Production of new premium content, including a six-part docuseries in development with Amazon Prime. -- General working capital. DETAILS OF THE PLACING It is intended that the Placing will be undertaken with a small group of existing and new investors. Initial indications are that the issue price will be at or around the current market price of the Company's shares. Further details of the Placing, including the number of Placing Shares and warrants to be issued, will be announced in due course. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market. Further details regarding the timetable for Admission will be announced in due course. NASDAQ LISTING The Board intends to seek a dual listing on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States, whilst retaining its listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, following the completion of the Placing, subject to the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. A further announcement will be made in due course. Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. -Ends- For further information please contact: The Company Jonathan Rowland info@vvvsports.pro Aquis Corporate Adviser / Broker AlbR Capital Limited +44 20 7 469 0930 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 428427 EQS News ID: 2332498 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 26, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)