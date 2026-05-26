BearingPoint is expanding its AI portfolio with a fully owned, sovereign on-premise and edge infrastructure designed specifically for generative and agentic AI workloads in highly regulated industries and public administrations in Europe. Building on decades of experience operating its own sovereign cloud, the firm now offers clients both dedicated hardware and token-based access to large language models fully GDPR-compliant, ISO-certified and, on request, NIS2- and DORA-ready

BearingPoint announces the launch of the BearingPoint Fully-Owned Sovereign Infrastructure Stack, an infrastructure platform designed, operated, and managed entirely by BearingPoint for GenAI and agentic AI applications, consistently engineered for European sovereignty, compliance, and security. With its own data center in Graz, the solution enables companies and public institutions to run sensitive AI workloads in fully controlled, EU-based environments from initial innovation projects to mission-critical scenarios. All data remains in Austria and therefore within European jurisdiction, helping organizations protect themselves from geopolitical risks, arbitrary price changes by international hyperscalers, and the risk of external shutdowns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260525934244/en/

With its own data center in Graz, the BearingPoint Fully-Owned Sovereign Infrastructure Stack enables companies and public institutions to run sensitive AI workloads in fully controlled, EU-based environments from initial innovation projects to mission-critical scenarios.

The stack is designed to move AI initiatives beyond the pilot phase and scale them sustainably. Companies can start small with individual racks, dedicated nodes, or edge appliances and expand the infrastructure modularly up to complete sovereign zones as workloads grow. GPU- and accelerator-based computer resources, high-performance storage, and high-speed clusters are optimized for demanding GenAI and agentic AI workloads, enabling automation of knowledge work, end-to-end process orchestration, and secure operation of domain-specific AI assistants without compromising sovereignty and compliance.

At the heart of the solution lies a sovereign architecture aligned with EU digital and tech sovereignty. Clients benefit from flexible usage models: token-based access to large language models running in the sovereign environment, including leading local and open-weight models such as Llama, Gemma, and Mistral, as well as customized, domain-specific models. Security follows a zero-trust approach with encryption at rest and in transit, hardware hardening, segmented network architectures, and strong identity and access mechanisms; for particularly critical scenarios, the stack supports "air-gapped" or highly isolated deployments.

Governance Compliance by Design is a core principle of the stack. The architecture supports compliance with key European regulations such as the EU AI Act, GDPR, and sector-specific rules; deployments can be prepared to meet NIS2 and DORA requirements. The stack integrates seamlessly with GenAIQ, BearingPoint's platform for orchestrating and automating generative and agentic AI applications, and connects to existing enterprise IT landscapes including networks, identity and access management, data lakes, ERP and CRM systems, and existing security and monitoring solutions. Target customers include public administration, defense and homeland security, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and critical infrastructure operators.

"Demand for sovereign AI infrastructure in Europe is growing rapidly," says Matthias Roeser, Partner and Global Leader Technology at BearingPoint. "With our fully proprietary Sovereign Infrastructure Stack and our own data center in Graz, we offer clients a platform on which they can run state-of-the-art AI applications in an environment that consistently respects European values, regulations, and security requirements," adds Philipp Sturm, Head of IT Infrastructure Services at BearingPoint/Graz.

"We support our clients from AI strategy through the design and implementation of the infrastructure to the development and operation of concrete use cases with GenAIQ," says Tomas Chroust, Head of CoE Modern Data Platforms at BearingPoint. "The new sovereign infrastructure combined with local large language models and flexible access models provides the foundation for securely scaling AI initiatives and embedding them in the core business."

Learn more about AI Cloud: https://genaiq.bearingpoint.com/en/sovereign-infrastructure/

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world's leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World's Best Companies and Forbes World's Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260525934244/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Senior Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com