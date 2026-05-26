IQM Radiance R1 is the first on-premises quantum computer for the PUT.

The university aims to use the system to spearhead quantum education and research while boosting STEM in the country.

This is the second operational quantum computer deployed in Poland by IQM.

The university recognizes the significant long-term potential of integrating quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing (HPC), and intends to play a key role in shaping this transformation in Europe.

Poznan University of Technology (PUT) has launched its first locally installed quantum computer, deployed by IQM Quantum Computers, to advance education and scientific research in the field of quantum technologies.

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The moment Poland switched on IQM's second quantum computer. Minister of Science and Higher Education Dr. Marcin Kulasek, IQM CEO Jan Goetz and CCO Sylwia de Weydenthal, Rector of Poznan University of Technology Prof. Teofil Jesionowski, and industry leaders mark the occasion.

The installation of the IQM Radiance R1 system at the university aligns with the strategic objectives outlined in Poland's quantum technology development roadmap, as well as broader European initiatives in this area.

Poland has a strong foundation in quantum technologies, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines, built on high academic standards currently supported by significant strategic investments from the government.

One of the key factors behind the university's decision to select IQM's offering was the company's approach based on deployable, on-premises quantum systems, providing researchers, students, and engineers with direct access to a real quantum computer installed locally on campus.

This creates significantly broader opportunities for hands-on experimentation, infrastructure integration, education and hardware-level research compared to cloud-only access models.

"This is proof of our production quantum approach, where institutions such as Poznan University of Technology own their quantum computers, build internal expertise, and develop their own intellectual property," said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers. "This deployment further strengthens Poland's position as an important hub for quantum development in Central and Eastern Europe."

The acquisition of the system also aligns with the growing quantum technology ecosystem in Poznan. Starting in October 2026, the university will begin enrolling students in a new engineering program entitled "Quantum Technologies," further strengthening its long-term strategy for education and talent development.

In addition, the university will launch a master's degree program focused on quantum computing and will provide access to the quantum computer for initiatives such as the emerging Polish Quantum Olympiad for secondary school students, as well as hackathons and other educational and innovation-focused events.

"The launch of a quantum computer at Poznan University of Technology is not only a milestone in the advancement of research, but above all the beginning of a new era in the education of our students. We want our students not merely to observe the technological revolution, but to actively help shape it from the very first years of their studies, using tools that are truly unique on a global scale," said Prof. Teofil Jesionowski, Rector of Poznan University of Technology

European and national strategies are increasingly emphasizing the importance of quantum technologies for scientific competitiveness, economic resilience and ensuring technological sovereignty. The university aims to actively engage in the development of this emerging ecosystem and contribute to its advancements.

With 23 systems sold to customers worldwide, IQM has agreed to a business combination with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RAAQ), having recently filed an F-4 registration statement to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in the U.S. IQM further intends to list on Nasdaq Helsinki after closing.

About Poznan University of Technology:

Poznan University of Technology is a modern academic institution, a leader in innovation, and a strategic partner to industry. It is the lead institution of the EUNICE (European University for Customised Education). As one of Poland's foremost centers for research, education, and innovation, the university enjoys strong international recognition. Its strengths lie in a unique combination of world-class infrastructure, internationally accredited educational programs, and highly experienced research teams.

For years, the university has consistently strengthened its position as a center of expertise whose impact extends far beyond academia. Its assets include a fleet of training aircraft, nearly zero-energy buildings, and its own photovoltaic farm. Through active participation in major international research programs, including European Research Council grants, Horizon Europe, and Foundation for Polish Science initiatives, researchers, doctoral candidates, and students at Poznan University of Technology make significant contributions to the advancement of European science and innovation.

This vision of continuous progress is reflected in the university's strategic investment in the technologies of tomorrow. The acquisition of a quantum computer positions Poznan University of Technology among an elite group of educational and research institutions worldwide. Thanks to this unique infrastructure, students gain an unparalleled opportunity to develop their skills through hands-on experience with one of the world's most advanced technologies. This enables the university not only to drive breakthrough innovations in the post-silicon era, but above all to educate future leaders capable of defining new standards in global science and technology.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM Finland Oy ("IQM Quantum Computers", "IQM", "the company") is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, national laboratories and enterprises worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Finland, it has over 350 employees. IQM operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM has filed an F-4 registration statement to the SEC with the intention to become the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Global Exchange in the U.S by merging with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RAAQ).

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