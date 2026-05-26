Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a license agreement (the "Agreement") with Grapherry, Inc. ("Grapherry") in respect of Grapherry's proprietary STREAM graphene production platform and all related intellectual property (the "Technology").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Grapherry has agreed to grant Argo an exclusive worldwide license to use, develop, manufacture, and commercialize the Technology for an initial term of 10 years (the "License"). Upon the issuance of all consideration shares and warrants described below, full ownership of the Technology and all related intellectual property will automatically transfer outright to Argo, resulting in Argo becoming the direct owner of the STREAM graphene production platform and associated technologies.

As consideration for the License, Argo will issue to Grapherry up to 11,000,000 common shares and up to 5,500,000 share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable at CAD $0.75 for five years from the date of issuance. The common shares and warrants will be issued in stages upon completion of certain milestones, as follows:

On closing of the License becoming effective: 2,500,000 shares and 2,500,000 warrants

Upon completion of a CAD $1,000,000 equity financing by Argo: 2,500,000 shares and 1,500,000 warrants

Upon commissioning of a graphene production facility meeting minimum production capacity specifications, as confirmed by an independent third party testing and verification body: 3,000,000 shares and 1,500,000 warrants

Upon Argo achieving CAD $1,000,000 in gross revenue from the commercialization of the Technology: 3,000,000 shares

In the event that the production facility milestone is not achieved within 24 months of the completion of the equity financing milestone described above, and an independent third party expert determines that minimum production capacity cannot be achieved, Argo may terminate the Agreement with no further obligations on either party.

To the extent required by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), including where a control person may be created as a result of aggregate share issuances exceeding 20% of Argo's issued and outstanding common shares, Argo will seek shareholder approval prior to the issuance of any shares in excess of the applicable threshold. Argo will also have the right, at its sole discretion, to accelerate the issuance of all remaining shares and warrants at any time after January 1, 2027, which will trigger the immediate transfer of the Technology to Argo.

Argo will issue 400,000 common shares to a third party finder as a finder's fee in connection with the Agreement. All shares and warrants issued under the Agreement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period. Closing is subject to acceptance by the CSE.

Grapherry was founded by Vikas Berry, PhD, who serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer and leads the development of Grapherry's graphene production technologies and commercialization strategy. Dr. Berry is a chemical engineer and technology entrepreneur with more than 17 years of experience in graphene research, advanced materials development, and process commercialization. He has authored more than 100 scientific publications, holds multiple patents related to graphene technologies and advanced materials processing, and has been involved in the development and scale-up of graphene manufacturing systems and graphene-enhanced industrial applications. His work has focused on addressing key challenges facing the graphene industry, including production scalability, cost reduction, material consistency, and commercial integration into industrial applications.

"Grapherry was founded with the vision of developing scalable graphene technologies for real-world industrial applications," said Vikas Berry, PhD, Founder and CEO of Grapherry, Inc. "We believe the collaboration with Argo provides an important platform to accelerate commercialization of the STREAM graphene technology across multiple high-growth sectors within the emerging graphene industry."

Scott Smale, CEO of Argo, stated, "This agreement represents a pivotal milestone in Argo's evolution as an advanced materials company. Securing an exclusive worldwide license to Grapherry's STREAM graphene production technology provides Argo with access to a scalable graphene manufacturing platform and related intellectual property at a time when demand for advanced graphene applications continues to grow globally. Management believes the combination of proprietary graphene production capabilities and Argo's ongoing work in construction, infrastructure, and agricultural applications positions the Company to participate in multiple emerging sectors of the graphene market while continuing to focus on long-term shareholder value. We look forward to providing periodic updates as commercialization initiatives advance."

About Grapherry, Inc.

Grapherry, Inc. is a U.S.-based advanced materials technology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary graphene production technologies and graphene-enhanced products for industrial applications. Grapherry's proprietary STREAM graphene platform is designed to produce high-quality graphene from carbon-based feedstocks utilizing scalable processing methods intended to support commercial manufacturing applications.

Grapherry is advancing graphene solutions for multiple sectors including construction materials, infrastructure, agriculture, energy storage, and specialty industrial applications. The company's development initiatives include graphene-enhanced cement additives, soil enhancement products, conductive materials, and advanced graphene formulations designed to improve performance, durability, and sustainability across a range of industrial markets.

Grapherry's research and development activities are supported by a multidisciplinary technical team with expertise in graphene science, process engineering, manufacturing scale-up, and advanced materials commercialization.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technologies and products for applications in construction, infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing. The Company is advancing graphene solutions designed to improve material performance characteristics including strength, durability, conductivity, and water resistance across a range of industrial and commercial applications.

Argo's strategic focus includes graphene-enhanced concrete and cement technologies, infrastructure materials, agricultural applications, and next-generation industrial products. Through ongoing research, development, strategic partnerships, and technology acquisitions, Argo is positioning itself to participate in the rapidly expanding global graphene market and broader advanced materials sector.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement; receipt of acceptance from the CSE; the issuance of shares and warrants pursuant to the Agreement and the timing thereof; the achievement of the operational and commercial milestones set out in the Agreement, including the completion of a financing, commissioning of a graphene production facility meeting minimum production specifications, and achieving revenue targets; the transfer of the Technology to the Company; the Company's anticipated development, manufacture and commercialization of the Technology; and the Company's business plans and objectives relating to graphene production and related applications.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, including that the parties will satisfy the conditions under the Agreement, that the Company will obtain all required regulatory approvals, that the Company will be able to complete the contemplated financing and development activities, and that the Technology will perform in a manner consistent with management's expectations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risk that the transactions contemplated by the Agreement may not be completed as anticipated or at all, failure to achieve the milestones set out in the Agreement, failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, risks relating to the development and commercialization of new technologies, operational and manufacturing risks, financing risks, market acceptance risks, and general economic, market and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.