Kvvit to lead local development, regulatory activities and commercialization of INBRIJA in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao?

Under the agreement, Merz Therapeutics will receive upfront, development and commercial milestone payments, and tiered supply and royalty arrangements, with no manufacturing rights granted to Kvvit?

Merz Therapeutics GmbH and Jiangxi Kvvit Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement regarding INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) and its proprietary inhalation device for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.?

Under the agreement, Merz will supply INBRIJA and retain responsibility for global product quality and key regulatory activities. Kvvit will lead development, regulatory activities and commercialization in the licensed territory under a jointly agreed China Development Plan. Merz will act as Overseas Holder of the Drug Registration Certificate and Kvvit will serve as Domestic Responsible Person, funding local clinical development and regulatory submissions.? INBRIJA is currently not approved in China, Hong Kong and Macao, and any potential approval will depend on successful clinical development and regulatory review in the Licensed Territory.

"We are pleased to partner with Kvvit to potentially bring INBRIJA to people living with Parkinson's disease in Greater China," said Andrea von der Lippe, President, Region International Markets. "Kvvit's local development and commercial capabilities, combined with Merz's experience with INBRIJA, create a strong foundation to expand access to an additional treatment option for patients experiencing OFF episodes."

Mr. Yang Lizhen, VP of Jiangxi Kvvit Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said: "Kvvit is always committed to providing outstanding services for human health. Based in China and with a global perspective, it hopes to offer patients more valuable and innovative treatment plans for neurological diseases. Based on this cooperation opportunity with Merz for the development, registration and subsequent commercialization of INBRIJA, we will closely cooperate with medical professionals to facilitate its rational application in clinical practice."

Under the agreement, Merz Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment, in addition to development and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered supply and royalty arrangements linked to commercial performance in the territory.

About INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder

INBRIJA is an U.S. Food and Drug Administration (2018) and European Medicines Agency (2019) approved, inhaled prescription levodopa medication indicated for the intermittent treatment of episodic motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in adult patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) treated with a levodopa/dopa-decarboxylase inhibitor. As INBRIJA is delivered directly to the lung, absorption of the medicine is not affected by meals or other PD-associated conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract that can impact oral medications.1

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics GmbH is dedicated to delivering better outcomes for more patients. With science as its foundation and the patient experience as its focus, the company relentlessly pursues innovative treatments and partnerships to address unmet needs in movement disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, liver disease, and other health conditions that severely impact patients' quality of life.

Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and is active in more than 80 countries. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company with a 117-year legacy. With passion and purpose, Merz Therapeutics continues to advance care in specialty neurology in ways that benefit both patients and society. Please visit www.merztherapeutics.com.

About Kvvit

Jiangxi Kvvit Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., established in 2021, is a controlled subsidiary of QF Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. It has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise, a Jiangxi Provincial Enterprise Technology Center, and a Potential Gazelle Enterprise of Jiangxi Province. The company has built a global, full-chain innovation and R&D system, focusing on core therapeutic areas such as the central nervous system, anti-infectives, antineoplastic agents, and digestive systems. It has a presence in nearly 30 countries and regions, including the United States, East Asia, ASEAN, the Middle East, North Africa, and South America. Upholding the mission of "continuously providing outstanding healthcare service for the world," Kvvit is dedicated to becoming a trusted and innovative pharmaceutical enterprise.

Reference

1 European Medicines Agency. Inbrija (levodopa).

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/inbrija Last accessed: 19 May 2026

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260525436887/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Merz Therapeutics GmbH

Luke Anthony Mircea-Willats

Global Communications

luke.mirceawillats@merz.ch