Logitech's first cushioned palm support mouse and comfort keyboard for long, full work-life days

Logitech introduces cushioned palm support mouse and a keyboard with a soft palm rest and curved typing angles, built to make long desk days feel more comfortable

SmartWheel scrolling and silent mouse clicks are paired with a quiet typing profile for shared and hybrid spaces

Multi-OS compatibility, Easy-Switch to move between your work computer, home laptop, or tablet

Business version features Logi Bolt secure wireless and Logitech Sync IT management

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the launch of Signature Comfort Plus, the newest addition to Logitech's Signature Series of everyday tools designed for modern work and life. Signature Comfort Plus is designed for long days at the desk where work and personal tasks overlap. It reduces the small, repeated friction of constant switching between your tasks and devices, and makes work-life smoother across the day through enhanced comfort, quieter mouse clicks, and simple controls. The new comfort-focused lineup includes the Signature Comfort Plus M850 L mouse with palm cushion support and the MK880 Signature Comfort Plus combo. The lineup also includes the M840 L mouse without a palm cushion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526119043/en/

Logitech today announced the Signature Comfort Plus lineup

"People now spend long, full days at their desks, constantly moving between tasks, screens, and personal moments," said Art O'Gnimh, General Manager of Mice Keyboard Solutions Group at Logitech. "These are tools that don't ask for attention, they give it back, removing small distractions and adding comfort so everything feels smoother and more effortless."

Built for long, full desk days

Signature Comfort Plus is designed to enhance comfort and everyday ease. The M850 L mouse debuts Logitech's palm cushion design, paired with a sculpted right-hand shape and rubber side grips for a more relaxed feel over long hours. Real-world tested by professionals, the palm cushion is tuned for the kind of long desk days people actually have. The MK880 Signature Comfort Plus combo also features a keyboard with deep cushioned keys, a dual-foam palm rest, and curved typing angles designed for extended desk sessions.

Together, they support more comfortable hand positioning and quieter mouse clicks, with Easy-Switch across up to three devices plus customizable shortcuts, meeting controls, and AI launch access.

Ready for Business

Signature Comfort Plus lineup is also adapted for enterprise deployment at scale. Signature Comfort Plus for Business combines employee comfort with secure connectivity and simplified fleet management. The Logi Bolt USB-C receiver is included for secure, reliable connectivity in high-density environments. Devices can be monitored through Logitech Sync*, giving IT teams centralized visibility into device and firmware status. Multi-OS compatibility, quiet operation, and customizable controls support employee productivity without adding IT complexity. With global availability and customer support, it's built to scale seamlessly across your workforce.

Logitech's device management platform that provides a secure and scalable approach to remotely manage Logitech devices. Requires Logi Tune downloaded on individual devices.

Designed for Sustainability

Signature Comfort Plus is developed in line with Design for Sustainability principles. Plastic parts in the Comfort Plus lineup contain between 49% and 77% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, depending on the color, helping enhance circularity and lower the products' carbon footprint. Products ship in FSC-certified paper packaging and are designed for long battery life, reducing the frequency of battery changes.

Key features

Cushion-first comfort design: Logitech's first palm cushion mouse paired with a keyboard featuring a soft, dual-layer foam palm rest and naturally curved typing angles.

Logitech's first palm cushion mouse paired with a keyboard featuring a soft, dual-layer foam palm rest and naturally curved typing angles. Quiet productivity experience: Silent mouse clicks and lower noise typing help reduce distraction in shared and hybrid workspaces.

Silent mouse clicks and lower noise typing help reduce distraction in shared and hybrid workspaces. Multi-device, multi-OS compatibility: It works seamlessly across operating systems with a multi-OS layout, and allows users to switch typing between up to three devices; your work computer, home laptop, tablet, or phone, using Easy-Switch keys.

It works seamlessly across operating systems with a multi-OS layout, and allows users to switch typing between up to three devices; your work computer, home laptop, tablet, or phone, using Easy-Switch keys. Customizable controls with Logi Options+ and Logi Tune: With the Logi Options+ App, users can personalize their keyboard experience, assigning Smart Actions to automate common tasks, or using the AI Launch Key to instantly access preferred tools like Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT. With Logi Tune, users can assign functions for Zoom Workplace and Microsoft Teams applications.

With the Logi Options+ App, users can personalize their keyboard experience, assigning Smart Actions to automate common tasks, or using the AI Launch Key to instantly access preferred tools like Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT. With Logi Tune, users can assign functions for Zoom Workplace and Microsoft Teams applications. Long-lasting, multi-year battery life: Up to three-year keyboard battery life and up to two-year mouse battery life.

Core technical highlights

Mouse*

Palm cushion support design

Right-hand sculpted shape with rubber side grips

Silent clicking and scrolling

SmartWheel precision and fast scrolling

Customizable buttons via Logi Options+

Actions ring direct access via Logi options+

Easy-Switch multi-device connectivity (up to 3 devices)

Multi-OS compatibility

Up to two-year battery life

Keyboard

Dual-foam palm rest and curved typing angles

Adjustable typing angles (0°, 4°, 8°)

Deep cushioned keys

Easy-Switch keys (connect and type on up to 3 devices)

Multi-OS layout (Windows/macOS/ChromeOS)

Customizable AI Launch Key

Supported by Logi Options+

Spill-resistant design

Up to three-year battery life

Signature comfort plus M840 L mouse variant will have all the same features as above without the palm cushion

Business version

Logi Bolt USB-C secure wireless receiver

Compatible with Logitech Sync device management

Enterprise deployment support

Pricing and availability

Signature Comfort Plus M850 L palm cushion mouse, MK880 Signature Comfort Plus combo, and M840 L non-cushion mouse will be available globally for $49.99, $99.99 and $39.99 respectively starting June, 2026 onlogitech.com and through authorized resellers. The M850 L for Business, and MK880 combo for business will be available for $59.99 and $109.99 respectively. Products will be offered in graphite, off-white, and black, with specific color variants available by region and channel. Availability and configurations may vary.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526119043/en/

Contacts:

Editorial contact:

Parekhit Bhattacharjee

pbhattcharjee@logitech.com

+65 84214855 // +91 8376940156